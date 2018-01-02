5 Wishes for the Metro Phoenix Food Scene in 2018

Phoenix's food culture has made some giant leaps in recent years. That said, no city's gastronomic universe is perfect. There are certainly a few things Phoenix could do better, changes that would catapult the Valley to the next level of deliciousness. Here, we share five wishes for Phoenix's food scene. Here's to hoping these wishes come true in 2018, and that Phoenix's food culture continues to grow, impress, and satisfy.

Taqueria El Chino offers Sonoran-style Mexican dishes, like cahuamanta stew. Jackie Mercandetti

1. More Love For Our Sonoran and Norteño Food Culture

Remember when cacti and succulents – totems of Arizona desert life – suddenly became popular around the country? Arguably, something similar is happening with regional Sonora-Mex cooking, with dishes like Sonoran hot dogs and Sonoran-style carne asada, enjoying popularity in cities like Los Angeles and Brooklyn. In 2018, we wish for metro Phoenix to really embrace its rich Sonoran-Arizona food culture. We wish for more local chefs and mixologists to explore the possibilities of regionally distinct ingredients like chiltepin chiles, and bacanora, a native liquor. We wish for more regional solidarity with our neighbors in northwestern Mexico – Trump’s wall be damned – and more access to the exciting new wines and craft beers coming out of Sonora. We also wish for a talented baker from Hermosillo – Phoenix’s sister city to the south – to finally bring great coyotas to metro Phoenix. The large, flat, round pastries are a deliciously chewy and uniquely Sonoran treat. (And while we’re making wishes, bring on more crazy seafood dishes from Sinaloa, too.) Patricia Escárcega