50’s on Adams: Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Debuts New "Pop-Up" Bar Concept

The downtown hotel will debut a new 50s-themed bar next week. Courtesy of Renaissance Phoenix Downtown

Earlier this year, the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown made quite the splash with Melinda's Alley, a speakeasy-inspired bar housed in the basement of the hotel. Well, you can still get your red light on at that underground destination, but on Monday the hotel will introduce a new pop-up drinking spot with yet another historical theme.

Called 50's on Adams, the temporary bar and restaurant will be a "50’s era cocktail lounge" serving both food and drinks while the hotel's current bar, ICON Lounge, transitions into The Dust Cutter.

"As American GIs returned from the battlefields of World War II, the 1950’s was an era of celebration," the bar and restaurant's menu reads. "50’s on Adams is a 'pop up' tribute to the roots of this building once called the Adams Hotel. Join us as we step into the past and share the music, comfort foods, and era-specific cocktails that made the 50’s what they were."

Expect classic cocktails such as the vieux carré, blood and sand, and whiskey sour, as well as new creations like the Pear Necessities made with gin, ginger syrup, pear puree, and lemon topped of with a prosecco float. The list will also include the Jolly Roger, a combination of rum, Campari, lime, and pineapple juices.

50's on Adams will serve a full menu of starters, salads, and main courses with options ranging from deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, and tuna casserole to a turkey TV dinner (served with a side of chorizo stuffing and elote creamed corn) and classic chicken pot pie.

The new bar will launch at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 12. For more information, check the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown website or call 602-333-0000.

