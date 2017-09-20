6 Degrees, Wide-Ranging Gastropub, Now Open in Scottsdale

A 320-seat gastropub serving wide-ranging eats, 6 Degrees, recently opened in Scottsdale's Gainey Village. The chef, Jose Morales, is a longtime veteran of the Chicago dining scene. Morales recently cooked in the Mid America Club, a reputed restaurant on the 80th floor of the Windy City's Aon Center.

Morales draws from a number of different culinary traditions: Chicagoan, Southwestern, Cajun, and European just to name a few. He channels Japan for a small plate of Yakitori chicken glazed with miso. He taps into the Italian tradition for a bruschetta with tomatoes, peaches, and plums. And he elevates some American staples, such as the cheeseburger, ante upped by heirloom tomato and bacon jam.

Almost half of the restaurant's seats are outside, where firepits burn. On Sundays, football plays across TVs during brunch (offered only on Sundays) and after. Some 140 of the restaurant's seats are al fresco, and the other 180 are spread through a modern dining room that has a chandelier made of wine glasses and a 20-foot-wide wall tagged with a pyrotechnic mural freestyled in 70 minutes by graffiti artists in from Los Angeles.