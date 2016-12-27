6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Celebrating 2017 with Black-Eyed Peas

EXPAND Courtesy of Southern Rail

If you need all the luck you can get in the coming year, pay attention. According to Southern folklore, anything from a small side to a bellyful of black-eyed peas will bring you good luck and prosperity in the coming calendar year. Skip the canned goods aisle at the grocery store this year, and head to one of these restaurants serving black-eyed peas for luck and prosperity in metro Phoenix.

Southern Rail

300 West Camelback Road

602-954-1700

At Southern Rail, black-eyed peas are served with corn bread and collard greens to create "the holy trinity of prosperity" – a celebratory custom in the South. Peas represent coins, greens equal cash, and cornbread is the gold. The trinity is available for New Year's at Southern Rail as stewed black-eyed peas, collard greens in braised pork hock with some Crystal hot sauce, and jalapeño and red bell pepper cornbread muffins.

Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café

808 East Jefferson Street

602-262-9256

This little eatery has been a downtown Phoenix staple since 1964, and it has served Southern and soul food seven days a week ever since. Under the side dishes part of the Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café menu you’ll find black-eyed peas all year round. Daily hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., even for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

BeBe's Southern Cooking

5925 West Olive Avenue #9, Glendale

623-931-9000

Known for its soul food and barbecue, BeBe's Southern Cooking offers black-eyed peas as a side for dishes like deep-friend catfish, meatloaf, and barbecue ribs. Hours for Saturday, New Year's Eve, are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but they will be closed on New Year's Day.

Enjoy black eyed peas this NYE at Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's.

Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A

602-579-5327

A New Year’s Eve dinner will be held at the Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's from 5 to 10 p.m. This seated supper starts with a traditional dish of black-eyed peas with duck confit, followed by a salad course, a soup course, entrées, dessert, and coffee service. Cost is $95 per person, or $120 each with wine pairing.

Off Da Hook Soul Food

1804 West Glendale Avenue

602-242-1922

Off Da Hook Soul Food will have black-eyed peas on the menu for New Year’s weekend to go along with dishes like all-you-can-eat fried chicken, fish ‘n’ fries, and hamburgers. Hours for Saturday and Sunday are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Try a complimentary bite of the Texas Caviar at TEXAZ Grill this NYE.

TEXAZ Grill

6003 North 16th Street

602-248-7827

Continuing its Southern-style New Year's tradition, TEXAZ Grill is offering a complimentary bite of its Texas Caviar dish – a.k.a. marinated black-eyed pea salad – on New Year's Day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to fully embrace the 1,500-year legend of the black-eyed pea. There will also be a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

