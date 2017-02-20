6 National Margarita Day Drink Deals in Phoenix

Someburros

Just about every food and drink has its own holiday. We skip over most of them but we can't ignore National Margarita Day, which is this Wednesday, February 22. And we're not the only ones. These six spots around town are all offering discounted margs to celebrate this drink holiday. Cheers!

Someburros is celebrating from Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24 with frozen traditional and strawberry margaritas for only $1. One margarita per person with purchase. Limit two margaritas max. This deal is good at all six Someburros locations. For more information, visit Someburro's website.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Sam Fox's Blanco Tacos + Tequila is serving $6 Classic Margaritas all day. These margs are made with Jose Cuervo Silver and Patron Citronge. For more information, please visit Blanco's website.

Sierra Bonita Grill

On Wednesday from open to close, Sierra Bonita Grill in Phoenix will be offering $7 happy hour pricing on two of its popular margaritas. The Fresh Squeezed Margarita is shaken with reposado tequila, orange liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar. The Pomegranate Margarita features PAMA liqueur, reposado tequila, orange liqueur, a splash of orange juice, and homemade sweet and sour mix. For more information, visit Sierra Bonita Grill's website.

Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley in Surprise is offering $5 margaritas on Wednesday. Guests at the bowling alley can enjoy Brandy Margarita and Sangria Margarita on the rocks or frozen margaritas in strawberry, mango, and raspberry flavors. For more information, visit Uptown Alley's website.

Salty Sow

Scottsdale'e gastropub the Salty Sow is selling its margarita board for $12 per person. The board features mini Blanche, Blanche Royale, Little Larry, and Wallow margaritas. For more information, visit the Salty Sow's website.

Roaring Fork

The Roaring Fork in Scottsdale will offer happy hour pricing on all frozen margaritas in the saloon, patio and restaurant from 4 p.m. to close including its signature Huckleberry Margarita and famous RF margarita for only $5. For more information, visit the Roaring Fork's website.