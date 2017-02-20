menu


6 National Margarita Day Drink Deals in Phoenix

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:59 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
6 National Margarita Day Drink Deals in Phoenix (2)
Someburros
A A

Just about every food and drink has its own holiday. We skip over most of them but we can't ignore National Margarita Day, which is this Wednesday, February 22. And we're not the only ones. These six spots around town are all offering discounted margs to celebrate this drink holiday. Cheers!

Someburros

Someburros is celebrating from Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24 with frozen traditional and strawberry margaritas for only $1. One margarita per person with purchase. Limit two margaritas max. This deal is good at all six Someburros locations. For more information, visit Someburro's website.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Sam Fox's Blanco Tacos + Tequila is serving $6 Classic Margaritas all day. These margs are made with Jose Cuervo Silver and Patron Citronge. For more information, please visit Blanco's website.

6 National Margarita Day Drink Deals in Phoenix (3)EXPAND
Debby Wolvos

Sierra Bonita Grill

On Wednesday from open to close, Sierra Bonita Grill in Phoenix will be offering $7 happy hour pricing on two of its popular margaritas. The Fresh Squeezed Margarita is shaken with reposado tequila, orange liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar. The Pomegranate Margarita features PAMA liqueur, reposado tequila, orange liqueur, a splash of orange juice, and homemade sweet and sour mix. For more information, visit Sierra Bonita Grill's website.

Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley in Surprise is offering $5 margaritas on Wednesday. Guests at the bowling alley can enjoy Brandy Margarita and Sangria Margarita on the rocks or frozen margaritas in strawberry, mango, and raspberry flavors. For more information, visit Uptown Alley's website.

6 National Margarita Day Drink Deals in Phoenix (4)
Salty Sow

Salty Sow

Scottsdale'e gastropub the Salty Sow is selling its margarita board for $12 per person. The board features mini Blanche, Blanche Royale, Little Larry, and Wallow margaritas. For more information, visit the Salty Sow's website.

Roaring Fork

The Roaring Fork in Scottsdale will offer happy hour pricing on all frozen margaritas in the saloon, patio and restaurant from 4 p.m. to close including its signature Huckleberry Margarita and famous RF margarita for only $5. For more information, visit the Roaring Fork's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Related Locations

Sierra Bonita Grill
More Info
More Info

6933 N. Seventh St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-264-0700

www.sierrabonitagrill.com

miles
Uptown Alley
More Info
More Info

13525 N. Litchfield Rd.
Surprise, AZ 85379

623-975-7529

www.uptownalleysurprise.com

miles
Salty Sow
More Info
More Info

4801 E. Cactus Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85254

602-795-9463

www.saltysow.com

miles
Roaring Fork
More Info
More Info

4800 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-947-0795

www.roaringfork.com

