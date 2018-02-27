 


The well-known sweet potato tots at Paradise Valley Burger Co.EXPAND
Paradise Valley Burger Co.

6 Places with Killer Tater Tots in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | February 27, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Starches aren't hard to come by in this town. In fact, it's almost more difficult to narrow down what kind of delicious, crispy, piping hot choice of potato you'd prefer than it is to choose among a burger, a hot dog, or a pile of carne asada. The answer is simple – it's tater tots. Bite-sized little balls of sizzling potato encased in a browned, deep-friend shell of more potato? You can't beat that. So, fear not, friends of this salty side — we've got a guide on where to get the best tots in town.

The Bulgogi Tots at Yucca Tap Room are to die for.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Yucca Tap Room
This Tempe staple may be known as a decades-old music venue, but have a seat at any one of its many polished wood surfaces and be ready to put away some tots. The Yucca Tap Room menu holds some real treasures in the starch game, including salty, fresh standard tater tots. Need a little extra? A couple of additional dishes include Chili Tots smothered in chili, cheese, and white onion bits, Carne Asada Tots under mounds of sous vide steak, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole, and Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots – complete with chicken, bacon bits, and ranch dressing. Our suggestion? The Bulgogi Tots, a huge order of tots topped with Korean marinated rib eye and house kimchi.

Over Easy keeps it simple and has some of the best tots in town.EXPAND
Over Easy

Over Easy
One of the more popular orders of tots in town, the regular and sweet potato tater tots can be attached as a side dish with say, the mushroom burger or the turkey avocado sandwich, and some of the breakfast dishes to boot. They are also available as an a la carte side order. Now Over Easy has five Valley locations, so you can order up this crispy finger food pretty much anywhere in town.

The tot-tions don't dry up at Tot's N' Tot's of Burgers.EXPAND
Tot's N' Tot's of Burgers

Tot's N' Tot's of Burgers
Maybe you've seen chef and owner Dustin Dimon popping around in the Tot's N' Tot's of Burgers food truck based out of United Kitchen, but you'll definitely want to line up. Tot's N' Tot's of Burgers has everything back there from burgers topped with smashed tots to standard tots to an entire section of the menu dedicated to the dish of the hour. Choices include Loaded Tots (much like a loaded baked potato – shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives), Carne Asada Tots, Philly Tots, Buffalo Tots, or Tachos (obviously Dimon's version of nachos). One of the better-looking orders? Probably the Buffalo Ranch tots

These Corn Grit Fries are pretty much fancy tater tots.EXPAND
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Not that you're sick of learning about all the tots in town, but the Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has an interesting spin on this topic. Blue Hound has Corn Grit Fries, which are pretty much fancy tater tots. These are little, three-dimensional rectangles topped with smoked bacon, white cheddar, and pomodoro (Italian for tomato). Of course Blue Hound has the ambiance to match their "For the Table" dish.

The Canadian Tots at Paradise Valley Burger Co. is a blend of sugar and spice with a northern touch.EXPAND
Paradise Valley Burger Co.

Paradise Valley Burger Co.
This north Phoenix burger joint is known for fun specialty burgers like the Booze Burger and the Country Fried Burger, plus sandwiches, tacos, and milkshakes, but the real enjoyment is in the sides section of the menu. Paradise Valley Burger Co. is where you'll find the Sweet Potato Tater Tots – served with a side of chipotle ketchup and jalapeño ranch. But wait, there's also the Canadian Tots, sweet potato tots smothered with maple syrup, bacon, serrano chili, and powdered sugar. Last, there's the Tater Tot Pie. This is a thin crust pizza topped with chipotle and truffle barbecue sauce, plus roast pork, red Fresno chili, caramelized onion, rosemary, and of course, sweet potato tots.

The tots at Pig & Pickle are a "big" deal.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Pig & Pickle
This Scottsdale gastropub may be known for its servings of protein, but there’s a unique twist on the tater tot here. They’re big – like the size of golf balls. You won’t get as many, as in a serving includes two or three, but the size more than makes up for the single digits. The Pig & Pickle practice is the “tot of the day” order, which is anything from ham chipotle to buffalo chicken to more than we can mention here. They come with a cup of somewhat spicy dipping sauce, and may be ordered alone or as side with your sandwich. Just be sure to keep an eye on when the kitchen is actually open.

 
Lauren Cusimano is a journalist, content writer, editor, and proofreader based in Tempe. She enjoys riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

