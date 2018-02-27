6 Places with Killer Tater Tots in Metro Phoenix

Starches aren't hard to come by in this town. In fact, it's almost more difficult to narrow down what kind of delicious, crispy, piping hot choice of potato you'd prefer than it is to choose among a burger, a hot dog, or a pile of carne asada. The answer is simple – it's tater tots. Bite-sized little balls of sizzling potato encased in a browned, deep-friend shell of more potato? You can't beat that. So, fear not, friends of this salty side — we've got a guide on where to get the best tots in town.

EXPAND The Bulgogi Tots at Yucca Tap Room are to die for. Lauren Cusimano

Yucca Tap Room

This Tempe staple may be known as a decades-old music venue, but have a seat at any one of its many polished wood surfaces and be ready to put away some tots. The Yucca Tap Room menu holds some real treasures in the starch game, including salty, fresh standard tater tots. Need a little extra? A couple of additional dishes include Chili Tots smothered in chili, cheese, and white onion bits, Carne Asada Tots under mounds of sous vide steak, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole, and Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots – complete with chicken, bacon bits, and ranch dressing. Our suggestion? The Bulgogi Tots, a huge order of tots topped with Korean marinated rib eye and house kimchi.