7 Giant Pretzels in Metro Phoenix

Better buckle up, because things are about to get Bavarian. Few menu items in the appetizer section excite more than the giant pretzel. Immediately you’re thinking butter, salt, and delicious warm pretzel bread. Then you gasp – you almost forgot about the dipping sauce! Will it be gooey beer cheese, stinging mustard sauce, or some sort of third option? Read on and find out. If you’re geared up for a giant pretzel, here are seven spots across metro Phoenix where you can get one right now.

Angel's Trumpet Ale House

This downtown spot is known for three things – craft beers that flow through 31 taps, a breezy beer garden and patio section, and that food menu. We recommend the Hot Pretzel if you just want a snack. It’s a big golden brown pretzel with a dusting of chunk salt. And Angel's Trumpet being the alehouse that it is, the place serves its hot pretzel with warm beer cheese made with Four Peaks Sunbru Kolsch and spicy Dijon mustard.

EXPAND The outdoor tables at Brat Haus. Chris Malloy

Brat Haus

This Scottsdale German-leaning joint is known for bringing the Bavarian vibe to Old Town. Once marked by the adorable Brat Haus Volkswagen mini bus, Brat Haus offers the Individual Pretzel for one to two diners, or the Giant Pretzel, for six to up to 10 people (or so they say). The pretzel itself is stone-baked and served with beer cheese fondue. Let’s just say it gives their popular Belgian fries a run for their money.

EXPAND The 14-ounce pretzel at Haus Murphy’s is served with Haus-made Horseradish mustard and butter. Courtesy of Haus Murphy’s

Haus Murphy’s

It’s no surprise that Haus Murphy’s in downtown Glendale has a fantastic giant pretzel. Seen all over Food Network, Haus Murphy’s is an authentic German restaurant with Bavarian choices for days, including the well-known Original Oktoberfest Pretzel. It’s so well known it comes with the “limited availability” warning, but if you can get one, it’s good. The 10-ounce salted Oktoberfest pretzel itself is imported from Germany, and is served with butter and spicy mustard, or you can get a side of Haus Cheese Spread for a little extra.

EXPAND The Bavarian pretzel is a great option to enjoy alongside your beer sampler at Huss Brewing's Taproom in Uptown Plaza. Dave Clark

Huss Brewing Company

Set in the back corner of Uptown Plaza, this Huss Brewing Company taproom has a packed menu of local beer, wine, and cider, plus a pretty decent selection of shareable food items. Topping the menu is the Rustic Giant Pretzel. You can tear off chunks of hot pretzel for dipping thanks to a side of spicy brown mustard. Or, for a little extra, you can dunk pieces into “magic” beer cheese queso. What’s so magical? You’ll have to see for yourself.

EXPAND Find pretzels galore at Old Heidelberg Bakery. Lauren Cusimano

Old Heidelberg Bakery

This place actually has a pretzel on the large green sign staked on the south side of Indian School Road in Arcadia. The Old Heidelberg Bakery and European market has been around and family-owned since 1969, and bakes some of the most legit pretzels in town. Pretzels shapes offered are the traditional pretzel twist, plus the horseshoe and the bun. The Old Heidelberg Bakery doesn’t use sugar or additives, as “the recipe is from my grandfather and we’re sticking to it,” according to Emily from behind the counter. And if you miss the bakery hours, the pretzels are on the menu a couple of doors down at Helton Brewing Company.

EXPAND Your soft and salted ballpark pretzel awaits at Padre Murphy's. Kendra D. Riley

Padre Murphy's

You think pretzel, you probably think beer, and then you probably think bars. Therefore, pretzels make great bar food. And one bar that does it well is the 1993-established Padre Murphy's in Glendale. The soft and salted ballpark pretzel is served with a creamy pepper jack cheese dip. The bar also has a standard salted pretzel, served with spicy cheese sauce, for $4 during happy hour.

EXPAND Attic Ale House: beer and pretzels like you don't know. Jim Louvau

The Attic Ale House

If you’d like to see Arcadia from on high, the Attic Ale House is your place. And if you’d like to take down a delicious, appetizer-style pretzel, yes, the Attic is also your place. The baked pretzel here is plump, twisty, and fresh, dusted down with salt, and offered with both Dijon mustard and beer cheese. The beer list may bring you in, but the pretzel will have you coming back.

