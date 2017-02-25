7 Guilty Pleasures to Try Right Now in Metro Phoenix

Decadent and smooth, $6 goes a long way with this S'mores Thai rolled ice cream. Rudri Bhatt Patel

S'mores Thai Rolled Ice Cream

Before you start rolling your eyes about a new dessert trend (and this one is a bona fide trend) keep an open mind. It's rare that a dessert tastes decadent, but also delivers on entertainment. I guarantee when you see how Thai rolled ice cream is made, you will repeat, over and over, "How did they do that?"

The Philly Fries at Spinelli's Pizzeria has Cheese Whiz and can be delivered to you till 5 a.m. Lauren Cusimano

Philly Fries at Spinelli's Pizzeria

We’ve all been there, right? The steaming, drippy mess of a Philly cheesesteak calls to you, but so do the crispy, salty, piping-hot potato sticks. Few instances pair the two together, but on the appetizer section of the menu at the Pennsylvania-inspired Spinelli's Pizzeria in Tempe, you’ll find the best of both nap-inducing worlds.

The B.M.O.C. at Vovomeena features a waffle, pork chops, eggs and a doughnut, all on one plate. Patricia Escarcega

The B.M.O.C. Breakfast at Vovomeena

If you've ever shared your living quarters with a young male with a big appetite — maybe a jockish older brother or college roommate — odds are you have probably seen something like the B.M.O.C. before. The dish — the acronym stands for Big Man On Campus — is one of the "composed" breakfast plates at central Phoenix's hipster-chic breakfast cafe, Vovomeena.

An assortment of "Fancy" doughnuts from the Local Donut in Scottsdale. Patricia Escarcega

The Local Donut in Scottsdale

Food media folk, and pastry lovers everywhere, always seem to be on the hunt for the latest pastry or dessert to obsess over. But some of us will never tire of obsessing over doughnuts. When you feel the urge to indulge, there's the Local Donut, a small Scottsdale bakery and shop that recently, in one of those exhaustive Buzzfeed rankings of the best foods in every state, was named the most popular doughnut shop in Arizona.

The creamery store at the Danzeisen Dairy in Laveen sells three different fresh butters. Patricia Escarcega

Fresh, Flavored Butters from Danzeisen Dairy

Butter is what people talk about when they say that "food is love." If jumbo margarine tubs or supermarket butter bars don't cut it for you, the Danzeisen Dairy Store in Laveen offers freshly made butter, which is sold in the dairy cases along with the dairy's popular glass-bottled milk.

The Cinna Bliss at Waffle Love in Gilbert features a churro waffle with fried ice cream and a drizzle of dulce de leche. Patricia Escarcega

The Cinna Bliss at Waffle Love

Part of the joy of eating the Cinna Bliss at Waffle Love in Gilbert is the pleasure of its alternately crispy and chewy textures playing against one another. The crunchy, corn flake crust of the ice cream yields to the very smooth and dense scoop of ice cream, and the crispiness of the waffle reveals layers of lightly sweet, chewy, nicely-baked dough.

The breakfast lasagna dish at the Hash Kitchen in Scottsdale is as hearty and indulgent as it sounds. Patricia Escarcega

Breakfast Lasagna at the Hash Kitchen

You've heard of eating breakfast for dinner. But what about eating dinner for breakfast? If your morning cravings lean toward the savory, ultra-hearty breakfast plate, permit us to introduce you to breakfast lasagna. This carby, cheesy breakfast dish is a house specialty at the Hash Kitchen in Scottsdale.

