7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on Health Inspections in December

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.



December 2017's health inspections resulted in an admirable seven grades of "D," nicely down from recent months. A few familiar names make an unfortunate appearance, the "D" hammer dropping hard. This past month, there was an ice machine growing with mold. There was also rodent poop. Thank you, county health inspectors, for shining a light on these subpar conditions so that we can clean up the Valley's restaurants.

Pita Jungle (4340 East Indian School Road, #17)

"Hot Holding Observed bean soup hot holding between 119-122*F. Soup was re-heated to 165*F. All hot items shall be held at or above 135*F."

Gus's New York Pizza (2755 North 91st Avenue, #100)

"Ice machine found with slime mold growing up on the interior drop chute opening; where water collects and slowly drips onto ice reservoir below."