7 Things to Eat and Drink for $10 or Less in Metro Phoenix in January
Kirti Dwivedi
Noggin on Heaven's Door Cocktail at Pig & Pickle
Scottsdale's Pig & Pickle is pouring a cold-weather cocktail called "Noggin on Heaven's Door" all this month. This specialty drink (a take on eggnog, but lighter) is made with Amaretto, vodka, local Danzeisen Farm eggnog, and freshly ground cinnamon. The cocktail costs $10. For more information, visit Pig & Pickle's website.
Creamistry
Ice Cream Deals at Creamistry in Arcadia
Liquid-nitrogen ice cream chain Creamistry has opened a new location in Arcadia, and is offering a slew of deals at the newest location to commemorate the occasion. On January 9, 10, 11, and 12, you can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free deal on an equal-or-lesser-value ice cream treat. On January 14, guests can nab a free small ice cream with no toppings from noon to 2 p.m. Creamistry's latest location is at 4325 East Indian School Road, #110, in Phoenix. For more information, visit Creamistry's website.
Fox Restaurant Concepts
Soft Pretzels and Provolone Fondue at Culinary Dropout
One of Culinary Dropout's signature (and not to mention ideal for chilly weather) appetizers — house-made soft pretzels sprinkled with sea salt and served with warm provolone fondue — is only $6 during happy hour. This deal is valid at all three of Culinary Dropout's metro Phoenix locations. Each spot has a slightly different set time for happy hour. Phoenix is from Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.; Scottsdale is from Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., available only in the bar; Tempe is from Monday to Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Culinary Dropout's website.
Match Cuisine & Cocktails
Light Rail Express Menu at Match Cuisine & Cocktails at the FOUND: RE Hotel
If you'll be taking the light rail in January, consider popping into Match Cuisine & Cocktails at the Found:RE Hotel for some discounted menu items. When you show your light rail ticket, you'll receive a $2 discount off the bill for items on the Light Rail Express menu. Diners can enjoy Match's global cuisine in 30 minutes or less with options such as the MATCH salad served with petit greens, pichuberry, peppercorn, and feta tossed in a pecan maple-lime vinaigrette, or start the day with a breakfast shakshuka, a dish featuring stewed Moroccan tomatoes, two eggs, and grilled bread with a choice of three toppings ranging from Tuscan kale to Korean short ribs. The MATCH salad costs $6 or $9, depending on the size you order. The breakfast shakshuka costs $10. For more information, visit Match's website.
Early Bird Breakfast at Miracle Mile Deli
Diners at Phoenix's Miracle Mile Deli can enjoy $7 entrees as part of the restaurant's "Early Bird" Breakfast menu served on Saturdays and Sundays. Dig into plates like Cakes & Coffee — a stack of three of Miracle Mile Deli’s Plain Ol' Pancakes served with warm maple syrup. The "Early Bird" breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and also includes your choice of coffee or juice. For more information, visit Miracle Mile Deli's website.
Joe's Midnight Run
Brunch Drink Specials at Joe's Midnight Run
Phoenix's retro restaurant Joe's Midnight Run has just launched brunch, and it includes classic brunch drink specials. Every weekend, guests can enjoy $3 mimosas and Bellinis, $5 Bloody Joes, or $9 mimosa flights during brunch. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit Joe's Midnight Run's website.
The Clever Koi
Happy Hour Specials at The Clever Koi
The Clever Koi in Gilbert and Phoenix offers happy hour pricing on its Asian fusion cuisine like the Duck Fat Sriracha Wings, which cost $6. Consider pairing the wings with any draft beer, which costs $4. The Clever Koi happy hour is from Monday to Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit The Clever Koi's website.
