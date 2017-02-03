8 Food and Drink Bargains This February in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Teresa K. Traverse

Looking for a good deal on food and drink in Phoenix? Here you go — eight items under $10. Enjoy.

Sonoran Hot Dogs From Nogales

Starting around 6:30 p.m. nightly, drivers near Indian School and 20th Street are likely to spot white tents that can only mean one thing: the Nogales Hot Dogs van is setting up shop for another night of serving up cheap hot dogs. Nab a bacon-wrapped Sonoran dog with all the fixings for $3. Nogales is open 'til midnight-ish every night of the week. For more information, visit Nogales' Facebook page.

Chicken Cheese Avocado Meat Pie From the Great Australian Bakery

Old Town Scottsdale's Great Australian Bakery opened back in April of last year, and supplies both sweet and savory options. Yes, the desserts under the glass case by the cash register look tasty, but we'd recommend you go for one of the signature meat pies. Try the hearty Chicken Cheese Avocado pie that's filled with "chunks of marinated chicken sautéed with carrots and filled with slices of ripe avocado and cheddar cheese. Topped with cheddar cheese," per the bakery's website. The pie costs $6.49. For more information, visit the Great Australian Bakery's website.

Cafe Churro From Tres Leches Cafe

Tres Leches Cafe (and last year's best Mexican Specialty Coffee shop) has a new home on Roosevelt Street and Grand Avenue in Phoenix. Park in the back, and then consider ordering a Cafe Churro latte — featuring the shop's handcrafted churro sauce and freshly ground coffee blended with tres leches — to warm up. The Cafe Churro latte costs $4. For more information, visit Tres Leches Cafe's Facebook page.

Samoa Doughnut from the Henry

All this month, restaurants around town are participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge and are serving desserts in honor of popular Girl Scout cookie flavors. One of our favorites? The Henry's Samoa Doughnut. This brioche doughnut is filled with toasted coconut cream filling, caramel ganache, and milk chocolate. The doughnut costs $3. For more information, visit The Henry's website.

Free ShackBurger from Shake Shack

No, this last one isn't too good to be true. The catch? You have to download Shake Shack's mobile app. Once you've done that, create an account, head to one of Shake Shack's three Valley locations, and use the promo code "shackappy" at checkout. The signature ShackBurger is a cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce. Hurry in: This deal is good until Tuesday, February 28. For more information, visit Shake Shack's website.

Lady in Red Martini from Lincoln and Bar 1936 at the Camelback Inn

BLT Steak at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale closed back in September of last year, and Lincoln and Bar 1936 took its place. The cocktail program was redone along with the restaurant and is now serving libations like the Lady in Red martini, a blend of Blanco tequila, Ancho Reyes, lime juice, grenadine, and soda. The Lady in Red costs $10, but you can nab one for $8 during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Bar 1936's website.

Chilaquiles Plates from Don Pancho Mexican Food

Don Pancho Mexican Food is known for serving inexpensive and tasty Mexican food in Avondale and Phoenix. Valley residents can enjoy breakfast plates like the chilaquiles and eggs served with rice and beans. The breakfast plates each cost $6.49. For more information, visit Don Pancho Mexican Food's Facebook page.

Phnom Penh Noodle Soup From Reathrey Sekong

Phoenix's hole-in-the-wall restaurant Reathrey Sekong is the only spot in town where you can get affordable Cambodian cuisine. Consider ordering the signature Phnom Penh Noodle Soup to really wake up your taste buds. Expect a pho-style dish (this version is lighter than traditional pho due to its chicken- and pork-based broth and the addition of fried garlic) served with your choice of thin or wide rice noodles that features ground pork and shrimp and slices of pork intestines, liver, and heart for more daring diners. This soup costs $7. For more information, visit Reathrey Sekong's Facebook page.

