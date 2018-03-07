8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' in February

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

February 2018's health inspections produced eight violations. It wasn't the worst month by a long shot, although some mishandled mozzarella sticks may disagree. February's health inspector reports included under-sanitized knives, errant pork rinds, and a questionably placed syringe. Here are some of the details.

Phoenix New Times