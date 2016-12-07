8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in November 2016

Zpizza in downtown Phoenix got written up by health inspectors this month for throwing pizza trays on the floor. Zpizza Downtown Phoenix / Facebook

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

From noodles to fast-food burgers, no food is safe from being handled with bare hands around metro Phoenix. A few employees around town got caught with their gloves off this month. Zpizza, Thai Basil Signature, and PT Noodles all make an appearance on November's 'D' list, faring poorly on county health inspections.

Check this list before it comes time for takeout:

Zpizza, Phoenix (111 West Monroe Street)

"Pizza trays that pizzas are cooked on are being thrown directly onto the ground once pizzas are done being cooked. PIC will make sure that all food contact equipment are stored at least six inches off the ground."

Thai Basil Signature, Scottsdale (7605 East Pinnacle Peak Road Suite 2)

"Observed a small piece of hard plastic in open container of crushed peanuts over the prep cooler on the line. The nuts were voluntarily discarded."

Wendy's, Scottsdale (15416 North Pima Road)

"During the time of the inspection the employee was scooping fries, and placing her thumb in the container to place the fries in the holding section. The employees thumb was touching the fries. Spoke with the PIC about properly holding the fries container. The PIC will retrain the employee."

Discovery Time Child Care, Tempe (1425 West Southern Avenue Suite 7)

"Severely rotten potatoes in bags on counter area. PIC discarded-see embargo form. Discard food items as necessary and use first in, first out."

Mixteca Mexican Food, Glendale (6731 West Bell Road)

"Raw beef was stored on floor under shelving unit and shallow pans of food were being stored on top of kegs. In addition per cook they had issues of fitting everything when cooling in the fridge. Discussed obtaining additional equipment or modifying future delivery volume."

Wingstop, Glendale (5833 West Thunderbird Road)

"Large plastic slotted container of raw chicken wings in large plastic tub with ice by fryer. Internal temperature of chicken measured at 48-58 Deg. F. Per manager and staff, chicken left out during lunch for 1 hour prior to inspection. Discussed cold holding requirements and agreement from Risk Control Plan inspection and from last routine inspection on 10/26 that all TCS foods would be maintained at 41 Deg. F. or less..."

IHOP Restaurant, Phoenix (2000 West Northern Avenue)

"During the time of the inspection the dump sink on the line was not draining. There was a dark liquid sitting in the sink at the time of the inspection. The issue was corrected and the sink was draining at the time of the inspection."

PT Noodles, Goodyear (1375 North Litchfield Road Suite 101)

"Employee grabbed cut lettuce with her bare hands and placed it in a storage container containing other prepared cut leafy greens sitting out at room temperature. The cut leafy greens were re-washed and placed in the walk-in for rapid cooling to 41° F."