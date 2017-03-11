8 New Restaurants to Try in Metro Phoenix
|
Caesar salad is made table-side at Fat Ox.
Patricia Escarcega
Fat Ox in Scottsdale
Fat Ox is the new hot spot on Scottsdale Road, an ambitious Italian restaurant resulting from a collaboration between chef Matt Carter (The Mission, Zinc Bistro, The House Brasserie) and partners Mark Drinkwater and Brian Raab.
|
Mora Italian's sprawling dining room transitions easily into an outdoor patio and full bar.
Patricia Escarcega
Mora Italian in Phoenix
The urban rustic Italian style of cooking showcased at Mora Italian is smart and well-executed, a sizable achievement that reflects the expertise of the professional restaurateurs working behind the scenes.
|
A bistro flatiron steak may not seem particularly exciting, but careful preparation and skillful seasoning make for a highly satisfying entree option at Posh in Scottsdale.
Posh in Scottsdale
Posh in Scottsdale
French bistro night at Posh feels charming and welcoming. No reservations are required, and the restaurant's naturally dim and sleek interior feels well suited to the bistro concept.
|
Becky's Breakfast Burger at Slicks Garage in Peoria comes with a fried egg, bacon, and crispy hash brown.
Patricia Escarcega
Slicks Garage in Peoria
No, you won't find chicken lettuce wraps or skimpily clad servers at Slicks Garage in Peoria. But you will find a crowd-friendly menu of American grub and New Mexican-style home cooking, served in a bright and genial setting.
|
The Bar is a small, laid-back neighborhood bar in Arcadia that would make The Dude himself proud — and it's also a good destination for elevated bar grub.
Patricia Escarcega
Neatly's inside The Bar in Phoenix
Neatly's is such a refreshing change of pace from standard bar fare, it sometimes feels like a pleasant mirage that has materialized after a night of too much drinking.
|
The "street" taco menu at CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia features a very good 36-hour beef short rib taco.
Patricia Escarcega
CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia
If you remain committed to the taco as a unit of sustenance, and if you don't bristle at the notion of chefs playing with the form, then you may find CRUjiente Tacos of special interest.
|
The Freezing Mango Soup dish at Binkley's Restaurant, which is given a short blast of liquid nitrogen.
Patricia Escarcega
Binkley's Restaurant in Midtown Phoenix
Much of what makes a roughly four-hour dinner at Binkley's fly by — and it does fly by remarkably fast — is the way James Beard Award-nominated chef Kevin Binkley and his team employ technique and optimal ingredients to concoct dishes marked by good flavor, but also wit.
|
The Sonoran Sunset margarita is a mixture of Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, and prickly pear syrup.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
Modern Margarita in Chandler
Modern Margarita is sleek and trendy, but not hollow in its food experience. The prices reflect the economy of casual dining fare, the drinks are good, and the food is flavorful.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!