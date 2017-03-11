8 New Restaurants to Try in Metro Phoenix

Caesar salad is made table-side at Fat Ox. Patricia Escarcega

Fat Ox in Scottsdale

Fat Ox is the new hot spot on Scottsdale Road, an ambitious Italian restaurant resulting from a collaboration between chef Matt Carter (The Mission, Zinc Bistro, The House Brasserie) and partners Mark Drinkwater and Brian Raab.

Mora Italian's sprawling dining room transitions easily into an outdoor patio and full bar. Patricia Escarcega

Mora Italian in Phoenix

The urban rustic Italian style of cooking showcased at Mora Italian is smart and well-executed, a sizable achievement that reflects the expertise of the professional restaurateurs working behind the scenes.

A bistro flatiron steak may not seem particularly exciting, but careful preparation and skillful seasoning make for a highly satisfying entree option at Posh in Scottsdale. Posh in Scottsdale

Posh in Scottsdale

French bistro night at Posh feels charming and welcoming. No reservations are required, and the restaurant's naturally dim and sleek interior feels well suited to the bistro concept.

Becky's Breakfast Burger at Slicks Garage in Peoria comes with a fried egg, bacon, and crispy hash brown. Patricia Escarcega

Slicks Garage in Peoria

No, you won't find chicken lettuce wraps or skimpily clad servers at Slicks Garage in Peoria. But you will find a crowd-friendly menu of American grub and New Mexican-style home cooking, served in a bright and genial setting.

The Bar is a small, laid-back neighborhood bar in Arcadia that would make The Dude himself proud — and it's also a good destination for elevated bar grub. Patricia Escarcega

Neatly's inside The Bar in Phoenix

Neatly's is such a refreshing change of pace from standard bar fare, it sometimes feels like a pleasant mirage that has materialized after a night of too much drinking.

The "street" taco menu at CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia features a very good 36-hour beef short rib taco. Patricia Escarcega

CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia

If you remain committed to the taco as a unit of sustenance, and if you don't bristle at the notion of chefs playing with the form, then you may find CRUjiente Tacos of special interest.

The Freezing Mango Soup dish at Binkley's Restaurant, which is given a short blast of liquid nitrogen. Patricia Escarcega

Binkley's Restaurant in Midtown Phoenix

Much of what makes a roughly four-hour dinner at Binkley's fly by — and it does fly by remarkably fast — is the way James Beard Award-nominated chef Kevin Binkley and his team employ technique and optimal ingredients to concoct dishes marked by good flavor, but also wit.

The Sonoran Sunset margarita is a mixture of Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, and prickly pear syrup. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Modern Margarita in Chandler

Modern Margarita is sleek and trendy, but not hollow in its food experience. The prices reflect the economy of casual dining fare, the drinks are good, and the food is flavorful.

