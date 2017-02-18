8 Terrific Happy Hours to Check Out Now in Metro Phoenix

Open and inviting, Isabella's Kitchen accommodates large parties as well as smaller groups. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Don't know about you, but we're always looking for a new happy hour to check out. Here are eight of our favorites. You're welcome.

Isabella's Kitchen in Scottsdale

Great drinks, spectacular views, and excellent food makes Isabella's Kitchen the complete and satisfying happy hour experience. Whether with friends or family, this place will quickly become a go-to spot.

The Roaring Fork Margarita, with a little huckleberry for good measure. Roaring Fork in Scottsdale

Roaring Fork in Scottsdale

Five-dollar wines by the glass, a $7 prosecco, and $5 "Roaring" cocktails are the name of the game during happy hour at Roaring Fork in Scottsdale. And in that game, there are no losers.

A glass of champagne and a glass of rosé. Elitist? Maybe. Delicious? Absolutely. Melissa Campana

Christopher's Restaurant in Phoenix

We’re suckers for a wine list that is fancy-pants enough for your wine snob friends (hint: if you don’t know who yours is, it might be you), but approachable enough that it won’t scare off the nervous novice in your group. Christopher’s wine director, Paola Embry, has created just such a list, and this feels like the perfect place to try something new.

The Mix It Up Mule: Mission vodka and house-made ginger beer. Melissa Campana

T. Cook's at Royal Palms

T. Cook's at Royal Palms is perfect for a cozy, intimate cocktail. The setting is Old World romantic, but the location within a resort means you might meet someone interesting, if you didn’t come with someone interesting to begin with.

The ambiance is an unexpected surprise. The decor is reminiscent of what you might find in a California winery. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Decanter Winery in Scottsdale

Decanter offers all of the texture of a winery you might find in the middle of Napa Valley. Mahogany tables, leather sofas, and minimalist decor create an elegant and classy atmosphere. If you're looking for something more than the typical happy hour, Decanter is for you.

Los Dos Molinos' specialty margaritas pair well with the restaurant's hot green and red chile salsa. Nathan Ahles

Los Dos Molinos Uptown

If it’s a quiet place to have a few cold drinks you’re looking for, then Los Dos Molinos Uptown will provide that and then some. The drinks are cheap, the margaritas are strong, and you really can’t go wrong with $3 beers.

The eggplant rollantine, which is stuffed with spinach and ricotta, then baked and topped with marinara. Che bello. Melissa Campana

Pasta Brioni in Scottsdale

The food is great and the price is right, but better than that is Pasta Brioni's warm, welcoming atmosphere. When you’re here, you’re going to feel like family.

The bar at Ticoz. The same interior decorator did Nemo's tank, we're pretty sure. Melissa Campana

Ticoz Latin Kitchen in Central Phoenix

Ticoz is a little like the Tiki Room at Disneyland, but with more alcohol and fewer singing birds. Also, guacammus. If this sounds like your jam, you will love this funky little spot.

