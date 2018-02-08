9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' in January

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.
January 2018's health inspections produced a mere 9 violations. Some, as you will soon learn, aren't easy to read about. We're talking about a food cart without water and a separate violation involving "multiple live adult German cockroaches." Things got weird at times last month. In terms of sheer times the D hammer fell, it wasn't the worst month. But a few big named got nailed.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (2547 North 44th Street)
"Employee handling multiple raw chicken items went to handle ready to eat foods and clean equipment without changing gloves and washing hands. Employee was asked to wash hands. Ensure that employees wash hands often enough during food preparation to prevent cross contamination."
Isra Food Market (1610 North 36th Street Suite B104)
"Observed multiple live adult German cockroaches inside of a box behind meat market counter. PIC stated that they do not currently have a pest control service employed but will call one today. Please ensure establishment is maintained free of pests at all times."
Circle K Store (1602 East Washington Street)
"Observed PIC rinsing debris off of tongs for hotdogs in handsink, instructed him to take back to 3 compartment sink for cleaning. Please ensure handsinks are used only for handwashing and kept available at all times."
Filiberto's Mexican Food (531 East Southern Avenue, Mesa)
"Observed employee shredding cheese without using gloves and handling cheese with bare hands. Instructed PIC that employee must wear gloves when handling ready to eat foods."
Moreno's Hot Dog No 2 (601 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler)
"No water to handsink the cart was suspended and closed."
Carniceria Del Pacifico (2911 North 36th Street Phoenix 85018)
"Observed carnitas between 60-70*F sitting on the counter outside of the walk-in after at least 2 hours. Pork had been placed outside of the walk-in during a delivery and was 65*F after an hour. Pork was moved to the walk-in and carnitas were voluntarily discarded."
Chanpen Thai Cuisine (2700 West Baseline Road Suite 126, Tempe)
"Upon entry, found front hand wash sink without any soap to wash hands. Hand wash sinks must be stocked with soap at all times."
Legends Sports Club (8378 West Thunderbird Road Suite 101, Peoria)
"Large slicer disassembled and stored as clean with attachments had food debris build-up on the surface. Several utensils in drawer in kitchen had food debris on the surface and in drawer. Discussed clean to sight and touch parameters. Owner will have staff clean equipment at time of inspection."
Snow Fox 122 (10659 Northwest Grand Avenue, Sun City)
"Discarding or Reconditioning Unsafe, Adulterated, or Contaminated Food. pH meter is not working properly and pH of sushi rice had not been determined and log sheet had not been filled out on date of inspection for sushi rice per variance requirement parameters. Last date that log sheet filled out was on 1/10. Manager will use time as a control as corrective action for two batches of acidified sushi rice that was prepared 3 and 2 hours prior to inspection."
