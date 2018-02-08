9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' in January

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.



January 2018's health inspections produced a mere 9 violations. Some, as you will soon learn, aren't easy to read about. We're talking about a food cart without water and a separate violation involving "multiple live adult German cockroaches." Things got weird at times last month. In terms of sheer times the D hammer fell, it wasn't the worst month. But a few big named got nailed.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (2547 North 44th Street)

"Employee handling multiple raw chicken items went to handle ready to eat foods and clean equipment without changing gloves and washing hands. Employee was asked to wash hands. Ensure that employees wash hands often enough during food preparation to prevent cross contamination."

Isra Food Market (1610 North 36th Street Suite B104)

"Observed multiple live adult German cockroaches inside of a box behind meat market counter. PIC stated that they do not currently have a pest control service employed but will call one today. Please ensure establishment is maintained free of pests at all times."