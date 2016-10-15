9 Most Surprising Metro Phoenix Restaurant Closings of 2016 So Far

The Yacht Club/Facebook

Earlier this week we told you about HopWerks, a new craft beer concept that's taking over the former World of Beer location in Gilbert. Both the Tempe and Gilbert locations of the nationally franchised beer bar shuttered suddenly last month, taking fans of the watering hole's extensive beer selection by surprise.

Of course, World of Beer is hardly the first or most shocking restaurant or bar closure we've seen since the start of 2016. Here's a look back at some of the most surprising closures in the metro Phoenix food and beverage scene this year.

The Yacht Club in Arcadia Has Closed

The Yacht Club opened amid a spike of seafood restaurants in the Valley that included spots such as Walrus & the Pearl, an oyster bar located at Downtown Phoenix's DeSoto Central Market, and Buck &Rider, a seafood restaurant also located in Arcadia that comes from the well-known LGO Hospitality Group (Le Grande Orange Grocery, Chelsea's Kitchen, Ingo's Tasty Food).

Hazelwoods First Place Sports Grill in Arcadia To Close Next Month

The bar and restaurant, located at 3626 East Indian School Road, was sold to new owners and officially closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

La Perla in Glendale Has Closed

La Perla, the classic Mexican restaurant located in downtown Glendale, closed after the landlord failed to pay rent for an extended period of time.

BLT Steak at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale to Close in September

BLT Steak is a high-end American steakhouse chain with locations throughout the country. The Scottsdale location will be replaced with a new restaurant that's slated to open this month.

Smokehaus in Old Town Scottsdale to Close This Saturday

The restaurant specialized in central California-style barbecue, specifically tri-tip.

Over Easy at The Yard at Farmer Arts District in Tempe Has Closed

The well-loved breakfast restaurant, which opened in late June 2015, was located at The Yard at Farmer Arts District, a multi-concept complex that's also home to a Culinary Dropout restaurant and fitness studio called The Madison.

After 33 Years in Business, Nello's Pizza in Tempe to Close This Week

The restaurant, which opened in 1983 and is the original Nello's restaurant, had been a well-loved neighborhood destination for pizza pies, sandwiches, pastas, salads, and more.



Earnest in Chandler Will Close At The End of The Month

Earnest debuted in June 2014 after the closure of Cork, a well-loved upscale wine bar that was open for about six years.

Bianco at the Town & Country location of Pizzeria Bianco. Nikki Buchanan

After Two Years, Pizzeria Bianco in Tucson Has Closed

Just over two years after opening his third Pizzeria Bianco in Tucson, [Chris] Bianco decided to close the downtown eatery, citing issues with the restaurant's location.

