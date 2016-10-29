9 New Places to Eat and Drink in The Southeast Valley

Clever Koi/Facebook

Gilbert, you got it goin' on. And you're not the only southeast Valley suburb with a lot to offer when it comes to new restaurants, bars, and cofffee shops.

In the last few months, we've seen the openings of some great new spots for barbecue, beer, breakfast and more in the neighborhoods south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain and east of Interstate 10. Here are nine new or soon-to-open stops to eat and drink in Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, and M

Kung Pao chicken wings from The Clever Koi Evie Carpenter

The Clever Koi to Open Second Location in Downtown Gilbert Next Week

The wait is finally almost over for those East Valley residents who have been eagerly anticipating the debut of The Clever Koi's second location in Gilbert.

The restaurant serves barbecue smoked over almond and mesquite woods. Bobby Q's / Facebook

Like at the original restaurant, which opened its doors more than a decade ago, diners can count on a menu of barbecue, which includes pulled pork, sausage links, sliced-to-order prime beef brisket, and three varieties of ribs (St. Louis, Texas beef and baby back).

EXPAND Pizza, pasta, salad, and wine — Sauce has it all. Sauce Pizza & Wine

Sauce Pizza and Wine Is Now Open in Gilbert

Gilbert, you've got a new spot for a fast-casual Italian dinner now that Sauce Pizza and Wine has opened a new location at 75 East Rivulon Boulevard.

Press Coffee's flask bottles belong in a brown bag. Steve Kraus / Press Coffee Roasters

Today, the local coffee roaster will open a new store in Chandler and has plans to add at least two additional stores in spring 2017.

Sweet potato fries with brown sugar dipping sauce at Perfect Pear Bistro Evie Carpenter

Perfect Pear Bistro to Open Third Location in Tempe

The restaurant "puts a modern American twist on comfort" with a menu that includes quesadillas, salads, wraps, sandwiches, tacos, and pasta.

EXPAND Craft beer is the name of the game at this new Gilbert bar. Dave Clark

HopWerks Craft Beer Bar Is Now Open in Former World of Beer Space in Gilbert

According to the general manager Dustin Roberts, the former Wold of Beer Gilbert location is now HopWerks, a new craft beer bar operated by the same owners who were previously behind the franchised bar.

EXPAND You'll find breakfast and brunch served daily at this Tempe restaurant. Courtesy of First Watch

First Watch Is Now Open in Tempe

Located at 111 West University Drive, the 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be next to Blaze Pizza and will be the company's 18th location in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND As the name implies, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers is all about the beef and beer. Cold Beers & Cheeseburger

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open in Gilbert Later This Fall

The restaurant, which comes from Square One Concepts, already has locations in Scottsdale and Chandler.

Offering a diverse selection of locally and nationally crafted beverages. Bottleshop48 is worth a visit. Sara Palmer

Bottleshop48 Is Tempe's Newest Destination For Unique Wine and Beer Finds

The 2,000-square-foot establishment has 500 square feet dedicated to wine and 1,000 square feet for handcrafted beer.

