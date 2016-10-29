9 New Places to Eat and Drink in The Southeast Valley
Clever Koi/Facebook
Gilbert, you got it goin' on. And you're not the only southeast Valley suburb with a lot to offer when it comes to new restaurants, bars, and cofffee shops.
In the last few months, we've seen the openings of some great new spots for barbecue, beer, breakfast and more in the neighborhoods south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain and east of Interstate 10. Here are nine new or soon-to-open stops to eat and drink in Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, and M
Kung Pao chicken wings from The Clever Koi
Evie Carpenter
The Clever Koi to Open Second Location in Downtown Gilbert Next Week
The wait is finally almost over for those East Valley residents who have been eagerly anticipating the debut of The Clever Koi's second location in Gilbert.
The restaurant serves barbecue smoked over almond and mesquite woods.
Bobby Q's / Facebook
Like at the original restaurant, which opened its doors more than a decade ago, diners can count on a menu of barbecue, which includes pulled pork, sausage links, sliced-to-order prime beef brisket, and three varieties of ribs (St. Louis, Texas beef and baby back).
Pizza, pasta, salad, and wine — Sauce has it all.
Sauce Pizza & Wine
Sauce Pizza and Wine Is Now Open in Gilbert
Gilbert, you've got a new spot for a fast-casual Italian dinner now that Sauce Pizza and Wine has opened a new location at 75 East Rivulon Boulevard.
Press Coffee's flask bottles belong in a brown bag.
Steve Kraus / Press Coffee Roasters
Today, the local coffee roaster will open a new store in Chandler and has plans to add at least two additional stores in spring 2017.
Sweet potato fries with brown sugar dipping sauce at Perfect Pear Bistro
Evie Carpenter
Perfect Pear Bistro to Open Third Location in Tempe
The restaurant "puts a modern American twist on comfort" with a menu that includes quesadillas, salads, wraps, sandwiches, tacos, and pasta.
Craft beer is the name of the game at this new Gilbert bar.
Dave Clark
HopWerks Craft Beer Bar Is Now Open in Former World of Beer Space in Gilbert
According to the general manager Dustin Roberts, the former Wold of Beer Gilbert location is now HopWerks, a new craft beer bar operated by the same owners who were previously behind the franchised bar.
You'll find breakfast and brunch served daily at this Tempe restaurant.
Courtesy of First Watch
First Watch Is Now Open in Tempe
Located at 111 West University Drive, the 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be next to Blaze Pizza and will be the company's 18th location in metro Phoenix.
As the name implies, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers is all about the beef and beer.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburger
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open in Gilbert Later This Fall
The restaurant, which comes from Square One Concepts, already has locations in Scottsdale and Chandler.
Offering a diverse selection of locally and nationally crafted beverages. Bottleshop48 is worth a visit.
Sara Palmer
Bottleshop48 Is Tempe's Newest Destination For Unique Wine and Beer Finds
The 2,000-square-foot establishment has 500 square feet dedicated to wine and 1,000 square feet for handcrafted beer.
