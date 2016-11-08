9 Places to Order a Holiday Pie in Metro Phoenix

'Tis the season for flaky pastry dough rolled out over flour-dusted counter tops, for crisp apples sliced and sprinkled with sugar, and for the smell of baking spices wafting around your home.

And here's the best part: you don't have a know a pie plate from a tart pan to have all your holiday baking dreams come true. There are plenty of professional bakers ready to take care of all the hard work while you sit back and relax with a well-deserved glass of cider. Spiked, naturally.

So, whether you're craving pecan, apple, or pumpkin, here are nine places taking holiday pie orders now in metro Phoenix.

LGO Bake Shop

Arcadia residents need travel no farther than Le Grande Orange for their bakery needs this holiday season. The restaurant is taking orders now November 21 for everything from Sticky Gingerbread and Irish Whiskey Cake to platters of cookies and breakfast pastries. Of course, the pie selection includes classic options such as Deep Dish Apple Crumble and Deep Dish "Can Free" Pumpkin, plus some less traditional offerings including Chelsea's Kitchen Key Lime and Buck &Rider Lemon Meringue. All pies serve between eight and 10 people and cost $32. Orders will be available for pickup on November 23 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. or on November 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Place your order at the restaurant.

AZ Food Crafters

Though this southeast Valley bakery may be best known for its hand pies, you can bet AZ Food Crafters has plenty to bring to the table this holiday season. On the traditional nine-inch pie menu, you'll find seasonal selections including Berry Crumble ($24), Fresh Roasted Pumpkin ($22), Strawberry Rhubarb ($30, and Pear Cranberry Walnut Streuzel ($24), plus apple pie three ways: Classic ($20), Caramel Apple ($24), and Dutch Apple ($22). Pies can be ordered at the bakery in Chandler or by calling 480-264-2532. For more information or to view a complete menu, visit the AZ Food Crafters website.

EXPAND Courtesy of Southern Rail

Southern Rail

Now through November 20, fans of chef Justin Beckett's award-winning Fig & Pecan pie can preorder a pie for their own Thanksgiving table. Each nine-inch pie costs $28 and can be ordered with house-made citrus zest cream cheese ice cream for $8. Pies can be ordered by calling or stopping by Beckett’s Table or Southern Rail and will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Pie orders placed at Beckett’s Table must be picked up at Beckett’s Table and pie orders placed at Southern Rail must be picked up at Southern Rail.

Bubby Goobers

Mesa's Bubby Goobers bakery is now taking orders for both four-inch hand pies and nine-inch traditional pies. Customers can choose between the following flavor options: mixed apple almond, salted caramel apple, cherry amaretto, butterscotch pumpkin, pear bourbon with chai glaze, and winter fruit (mixed apples, cranberries, figs, walnuts) with spiced honey. Hand pies cost $20 for six and nine-inch pies cost $28 each with gluten free and vegan options available for an additional charge. Place your order now through November 21 by calling 619-822-3580 or e-mailing bubbygoobers@gmail.com for pickup or delivery. For more information, check the Bubby Goobers website.

Chef Country Velador's award-winning Nanaimo Peanut Butter Pie Coutesy of Super Chunk Sweets and Treats

Super Chunk Sweets and Treats

We're not saying you won't enjoy your Thanksgiving unless there's a Nanaimo Peanut Butter Pie for dessert, but we're pretty sure its presence would help. And there's only one place you can order that pie from: Super Chunk Sweets and Treats in Scottsdale. Along with the award-winning peanut butter creation, you can choose from pies such as Coffee Banoffee with Extra Toffee (bananas in a toffee cream and coffee cocoa crust, topped with chantilly cream and pieces of coffee toffee), Pumpkin, Apple, and Pecan. All pies cost $24 except pecan pies, which cost $19. Orders can be placed online or by calling 602-736-2383, and will be available for pickup on November 23 between noon and 4 p.m. The last day to order is November 22.

Heavenly Bites

Looking for classic pies made with entirely organic ingredients? Then you may want to turn to Tempe's Heavenly Bites bakery this year. On the menu: classic apple, pumpkin, and buttermilk apple pies, each of which costs $19.99. Customers can order on the Heavenly Bites website for delivery or pickup.

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Downtown diners can turn to Phoenix Public Market Cafe for all their pie needs this holiday season. The restaurant is accepting orders for Thanksgiving now through November 21, and for Christmas, just be sure to place your order by December 21 at noon. Pies are available in flavors such as pumpkin with whipped cream and granola, apple crumb, and chocolate bourbon pecan — as well as other baked goods such as caramel banana bread loaf and pumpkin bread loaf with molasses glaze and granola. All baked goods mentioned are available for $25 each. Thanksgiving pies will be available for pick up on November 23 and Christmas pies will be available on December 23 and 24. For more information, check the Phoenix Public Market Cafe website.

PIEfection

The options are nearly endless when it comes to ordering from PIEfection in Mesa. Along with classic holiday favorites including pumpkin and apple, you'll find plenty of unexpected pie flavors such as pumpkin chocolate chip, pumpkin sour cream, caramel apple, salted caramel cream, and pecan pumpkin pie. Don't like pie? That's fine, too, since PIEfection also offers pumpkin cheesecake. Customer can place their orders for Thanksgiving anytime before November 19 at 6:30 p.m., and pies will be available for pickup on November 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on November 24 from 7 to 11 a.m. To place an order, call 480-218-7437 or visit the PIEfection website.

Urban Beans

Whether you're looking for a pie, a tart, or a box of toffee, central Phoenix's Urban Beans has got you covered. The 24-hour coffee shop and bakery is taking orders for vegan pies (flavors include apple, banana creme, apple chipotle, pumpkin, pumpkin chai, pecan, and chocolate pecan), which cost $26 each and feed between six and eight people. Vegan tarts (flavors include chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, and pumpkin) cost $34 and feed 10 to 12 people. Gluten-free pies and tarts are available for an additional $2. Customers can place an order online anytime before November 22 at 6 a.m. for pickup on November 23 or November 24 between noon and 5 p.m.

