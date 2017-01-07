9 Ways to Eat Well in Phoenix in 2017

Zucchini pesto pasta at 24 Carrots makes going gluten-free a no-brainer. Judy Nichols

Hey Phoenix — how are those resolutions going? Yeah, us too. No worries, you can still eat well even if you've already blown your diet. Here are 9 ways to dig in the right way in 2017.

10 Favorite Healthy Restaurants in Metro Phoenix



If you're looking to eat right — whether that means you adhere to a strict Whole30 diet or you just try to go as local and organic as possible — there are plenty of places in town serving healthful fare without sacrificing flavor. Vegetarians, dairy-free, and gluten-free folk know to hit these spots, which usually list right on the menu if a dish will satisfy their dietary needs.

Evie Carpenter

10 Breakfast Burritos to Start Your Morning Off Right in Metro Phoenix

We know breakfast is important. We also know it's hard to make it happen. There's really only one way to wrap all of the savory goodness you could want to start your day in one easy-to-hold package: a breakfast burrito.

Allison Young

10 Best Soups in Metro Phoenix

Steaming, soothing, and so good it can make your soul sing, soup is the best. We grabbed our spoons (and chopsticks) and bowl-hopped across town to find the best, brightest, and most badass broths.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza Evie Carpenter

Silvana Salcido Esparza Announces New Restaurant Concept Inspired By Diagnosis of Rare Disease

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza is adding another restaurant concept to her family of Phoenix eateries. But unlike her other ventures — lauded Mexican restaurants Barrio Cafe, Barrio Urbano, and Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva — this new restaurant will focus exclusively on what Salcido Esparza calls "clean and conscious" eating.

Hot Noodles Cold Sake in Scottsdale is a new hot spot for traditional Japanese ramen. Lauren Saria

5 Best Places to Eat Noodles Right Now in Metro Phoenix

From a late-night downtown cafe specializing in unconventional noodle dishes, to a Scottsdale restaurant that celebrates the cult of ramen, here are our five favorite places to enjoy the special comforts and near-medicinal power of a good bowl of noodles.

Evie Carpenter

Tasty Box Brings Quick, Vegetarian, and Vegan Lunches to Downtown Phoenix

It's an interesting concept — a set menu of bento box-style lunches filled with items ranging from familiar to exotic in flavor. Tasty Box's menu includes three options daily (one meat, one vegetarian, and one vegan option) and changes seasonally.

Grabbagreen brings healthy, fast-casual fare to North Phoenix. Courtesy of MMPR

Grabbagreen Opens Fourth Valley Location in North Phoenix

Founded in 2013, Grabbagreen offers a menu that's entirely preservative-free, naturally gluten-free, and GMO free. The restaurant's selection of grain- and green-based bowls, fresh-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls, and kid-friendly items feature hormone-free and antibiotic-free proteins, local produce, and other superfood ingredients.

A rendering of Tempe Public Market Café. courtesy of Tempe Public Market Cafe.

Aaron Chamberlin to Open Tempe Public Market Café in 2017

Aaron Chamberlin of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Café is planning to open a third spot in Tempe. He's aiming for a summer 2017 opening. Chamberlin's latest endeavor will be located on the northeast corner of Rural and Warner roads; the 3,200-square-foot restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a "simple, health-focused menu of sandwiches, salads, slow-cooked meats, and pastries, along with a full bar," according to a press release.

Meet Monique Harris, owner and baker at Bear and the Honey. Ofelia Montelongo

Bear and the Honey Online Bakery Offers Allergy-Conscious and Paleo Desserts

When it comes to sweets, we've struggled to find products made without wheat, barley, and rye that maintain the flavor we sugar addicts love. For Monique Harris, owner and baker at Bear and the Honey, this problem meant an opportunity to create gluten-free desserts that “taste as they should.”

