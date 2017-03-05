A Burger Battle, Free IHOP Pancakes, and More in Metro Phoenix from March 6 to March 12

IHOP

Free Pancakes From IHOP

Tuesday, March 7

Want free pancakes? Then head to IHOP on Tuesday where you can get a free short stack of its original buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In return, IHOP will accept donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Donations raised at the 33 participating Valley IHOP locations will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit IHOP's website.

EXPAND Scottsdale League for the Arts

Burger Battle

Thursday, March 9

This Thursday, more than a dozen Valley chefs and restaurants will compete for the title of Best Burger in the Valley at the 2017 Burger Battle. Sample burgers from restaurants including returning winners Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill and Zinburger, in addition to Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co, Asadero, BLK Live, Tavern Americana, Casino Arizona, Hand Cut Burgers, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, and the District American Kitchen. Presale general admission tickets cost $65 per person and $75 at the door. General admission starts at 7 p.m. The Battle will be held at the Scottsdale Waterfront. Your ticket purchase includes as many burgers and fixings as you can eat, beer, wine, fries, dessert, and live music. You must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit the 2017 Burger Battle's website.

Lustre

Cactus League Rooftop Party at the Lustre Rooftop Bar

Friday, March 3 , and Saturday, March 4

Spring Training season is here, and Lustre at the Hotel Palomar Phoenix is celebrating with a Cactus League Rooftop Party every Friday and Saturday in March. This rooftop party starts this Friday, March. Lustre also will be serving cocktails inspired by the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs all month long. Guests can enjoy creations like the Hornitos Cubby Rita: Hornitos tequila, lime juice and Dekuyper O3 topped with blue curacao or the Arizona D’Backs Raspberry Mint Cooler: Effen raspberry and mint simple syrup that's topped with soda. The times will vary based off of the Spring Training game times each weekend. The drink specials will be available from open to close, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The time the party starts will vary based off of the Spring Training game times each weekend. It's best to call ahead to check on times. For more information, visit Lustre Rooftop Bar's website.

Dos Cabezas Pink Can Release Party

Saturday, March 11

If you're in the mood for a road trip, consider heading south to Dos Cabezas WineWorks in Sonoita for its pink can release party. Dos Cabezas is releasing its bubbly, canned rose for 2017, and you can be one of the first to taste this year's release. Tickets cost $45 per person. The party is from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets include a souvenir G0-Vino flute, a BBQ lunch, live music, and a chance at purchasing cans to take home. If you want to go, get your tickets early. Only 75 tickets are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Dos Cabezas' website.

Enjoy craft beer hailing from all over Arizona—including from Wren House Brewing Co. in Central Phoenix—this Saturday at the 2017 Great Arizona Beer Festival. Facebook/Wren House Brewing Co.

2017 Great Arizona Beer Festival

Saturday, March 11

Make your way to the Civic Space Park in downtown Phoenix to enjoy craft beer from a variety of Arizona breweries this Saturday at the 2017 Great Arizona Beer Festival. Enjoy suds from places like Helio Basin Brewing, Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery, OHSO Brewery, and the Wren House. The festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. Priority admission starts at 1 p.m. General admission tickets cost $45 per person. General admission includes one sample cup and 24 tickets to exchange for beer samples. For more information, visit the Great Arizona Beer Festival's website.

