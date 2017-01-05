menu

Aaron Chamberlin to Open Mexican Restaurant on Roosevelt Row

GRUBSTAK in Gilbert Mixes Healthy and Decadent in a Bowl


Aaron Chamberlin to Open Mexican Restaurant on Roosevelt Row

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
By Amy Silverman
Rendering of the future project on Fifth and Roosevelt streets.
Courtesy of St. Francis/Phoenix Public Market Café
Aaron Chamberlin is bringing a new restaurant to Roosevelt Row this spring.

The owner of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Café says he's opening a Mexican restaurant in the spot most recently occupied by Flowers Craft Beer & Wine on the southeast corner of Roosevelt and Fifth streets. Chamberlin is teaming up with St. Francis chef de cuisine Suny Sanata on the concept, he adds; artist Genaro Garcia is working on design elements.

Desert Viking Development made the announcement this morning in a release that included the information that John Sagasta — of Flowers as well as the recently relocated Jobot Coffee & Dining — will open an additional new business this fall.

According to Desert Viking's release, AV3 Design Studios of Phoenix will head up the renovation of the Flowers building. The second phase will involve Form Third, another local company. The project is known as the Blocks of Roosevelt Row.

Earlier this week, we reported that Jobot is moving west, near Third and Roosevelt streets.

Chamberlin's keeping busy; just recently, he revealed a new project in Tempe.

Amy Silverman
Amy is managing editor at Phoenix New Times. She's worked at the paper since 1993 and her work has also appeared in the New York Times and on the radio show This American Life.

