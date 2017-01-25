Adam Allison Launches Left Coast Burrito Co. Food Truck

Kyle Hollenbeck (left), Chef Adam Allison (center), and Keri Frazier (right) own and operate Left Coast Burrito Co. Left Coast Burrito Co.

Adam Allison will launch Left Coast Burrito Co. today, Wednesday, January 25, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Shop Beer Co. in Tempe.

Left Coast Burrito Co. offers nine specialty burritos, ranging in ingredients from seasonal vegetables to Tennessee hot fried chicken. One of Allison’s creations is the DaVito, which includes grilled tequila shrimp, coconut rice, shredded cabbage, serrano-lime cream cheese sauce, salsa roja, and pico de gallo.

The food truck is co-owned by Allison, Kyle Hollenbeck (of Aioli Gourmet Burgers and Modern Tortilla) and Keri Frazier (from Food Network's Great Food Truck Race). Coming from different backgrounds in the food industry, their desire to work together fueled this project.

"Burritos are kind of limitless in what you can do with them," Allison says.

Many of the ingredients used are locally sourced, right down to the fries: Left Coast Burrito Co. will get its French fries from Frites Street, another Phoenix-based food truck.

Left Coast Burrito Co. has more than just burritos on the menu. Other items include chips and homemade salsa, mac and cheese, and a selection of dirty fries — think chili cheese fries but with more toppings. For example, guests can order up the Green Monster, which includes pork chile verde, cotija cheese, serrano-lime cream cheese sauce, cilantro, and onions.

If you’re in the mood for dessert, Left Coast Burrito Co. offers a concoction called 16 Candles — which, as the name suggests, includes chopped birthday cake and crème anglaise rolled up like a burrito with a crepe on the side.

To find out where the food truck will stop next, visit the Left Coast Burrito Co. website or Facebook.

