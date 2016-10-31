menu

Adam Allison of SuperFarm on Room Temperature Butter and Southern Food


Adam Allison of SuperFarm on Room Temperature Butter and Southern Food

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Illustrated by Melissa Hoffamn
Forks up, Phoenix! Chow Bella and Roosevelt Row present the seventh annual Pie Social at 2 on Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 East Pierce Street in Phoenix. We've got an all-star lineup of bakers making pies for you to taste, and from now till Pie Social, we'll introduce them to you, one by one.

Today, Adam Allison of SuperFarm

Adam Allison attended and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Scottsdsale before going on to be chef and owner of the food trucks, frank. and United Steaks of Cheese. Currently, he's the chef of the SuperFarm SuperTruck and a co-owner and executive chef for Chaco Flaco drink mixes.

What is the first dish you remember fixing yourself at home?

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

What is the one thing you always had in your kitchen growing up?

Room temperature butter

What are five essentials in your home kitchen today?

  • Kosher salt
  • Boos cutting board
  • Sharp knives
  • Eggs
  • My dogs Ramsay and Pnut to get the scraps that fall on the floor

What is a memorable dish from your childhood and the back story?

My family is from Chattanooga, Tennessee. So I grew up on all the great Southern food. When we would stay at my grandmothers house she always made the best breakfasts. Homemade biscuits and gravy where the secret ingredient for the gravy was the days before bacon grease she kept in a coffee mug by the stove. Also a slice of salty country ham and eggs. I would watch her make it and she'd always show me how to make the gravy. Definitely wasn't the healthiest breakfast but I can still smell it to this day.

Who inspired you to become a chef and why?

Growing up food was about family. I love the idea that you can create something that brings people together, creates good memories, as well as something people enjoy. That's the only job off the top of my head that you can do that. Also the creative aspect of it is something that's enjoyable never gets old and I was never that great as a musician.

