Adriana Gomez of Lola Coffee on The Beatles and Christmas Flan

Forks up, Phoenix! Chow Bella and Roosevelt Row present the seventh annual Pie Social at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 East Pierce Street. We've got an all-star lineup of bakers making pies for you to taste, and from now till Pie Social, we'll introduce them to you, one by one.

Today, Adriana Gomez of Lola Coffee

Courtesy of Adriana Gomez

Adriana Gomez was born and raised in Mexico City, and has been baking all her life — though she only recently discovered her true passion for baking, pastries, and food.

What is the first dish you remember fixing yourself at home?

My first dish I can remember is a very naive apple pie.

What is the one thing you always had in your kitchen growing up?

The Beatles (Thanks, Mom!)

What are five essentials in your home kitchen today?

Music, cinnamon, my kids, a good wine, coffee.

What is a memorable dish from your childhood and the back story?

It was and will always be my mom's flan for birthday or Christmas only. We had to fight literally to get a slice! So creamy, so rich, so sweet, so light, and so addictive.

Who inspired you to become a chef and why?

I'm in the process of growing my desire to bake or cook, but everyone at some point has inspired me!

