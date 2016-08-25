Ahipoki Bowl: Fast-Casual Poke Restaurant to Open in Tempe Early Next Year

Courtesy of Ahipoki Bowl

It's official: Ahipoke Bowl is slowing taking over the Valley, bringing build-your-own poke bowls to diners in Scottsdale, Chandler, and by early next year, Tempe.

The California-based chain announced plans for a third metro Phoenix location earlier this week, less than a year after opening its first Valley restaurant just south of Old Town Scottsdale. A second Ahipoki Bowl opened earlier this summer at 820 North 54th Street in Chandler.

The Tempe restaurant will be located at 1015 South Rural Road in Tempe, just north of the intersection of Rural and Apache roads. The building formerly was home to The College Store but is being turned into The Wedge, a "newly redesigned structure," according to a press release.

Ahipoki Bowl is expected to begin build out this fall with a tentative opening date of March 1, 2017.

As at the other restaurants, diners can expect a Chipotle-style dining experience, meaning customers build their own bowls starting with a base of rice, then adding raw fish, sauces, and other toppings. Fish options include sushi-grade ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, and yellowtail garnished with vegetables and toppings such as daikon sprouts, seaweed salad, and masago.

For more information or to view the complete menu, check the Ahipoki Bowl website.

