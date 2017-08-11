menu

Sunday is All About the All-You-Can-Eat Pork Tacos at The Mission in Scottsdale

Sunday is All About the All-You-Can-Eat Pork Tacos at The Mission in Scottsdale

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Chris Malloy
Heaping pork and other good stuff on fresh-pressed corn tortillas at The Mission.
Heaping pork and other good stuff on fresh-pressed corn tortillas at The Mission.
Chris Malloy
A A

Carnivores, this one's for you. Both locations of The Mission (Old Town and Kierland Commons) are currently hosting a weekly “pig out” on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring all-you-can-eat pork tacos for $17. Sure, that might sound a little pricey, but if you can throw down on your tacos, you will totally get your money's worth. On the beverage front, Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Tecate Lights, and some wine bottles are half-price.

Head up to the "pig out station" and start things off by choosing from two kinds of pork: pineapple-habanero-glazed shoulder or pork belly carnitas. The dude behind the “pig out” station at the Kierland location tongs mountains of pork into the house-pressed corn tortillas, so be ready for a meat-fest. Then doctor your tacos up yourself with condiments like cotija, red onion, and cilantro. Five sauces await to finish thing off, from a standard salsa verde to a spicy ghost pepper blend salsa to a creamy salsa whirred with sikil pak crema, crème fraiche, and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Come hungry. I made the mistake of eating handfuls of almonds before heading over (brunch is usually too small a meal for me), and only got to nine tacos. Somebody before me got to 14. Live and learn.

