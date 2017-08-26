Arby's is Trying to Cash-in on Game of Thrones Season Finale in Phoenix and It's So Fucking Lame
|
Arby's
Some press releases are too cringe-inducing not to share.
Behold this gem from Arby's:
Arby’s is getting medieval, just in time for the most highly-anticipated season finale ever. Behold the Smoked Turkey Leg, available at Arby’s restaurants in nine regions throughout our kingdom beginning Sunday, August 27.
Why Phoenix? Because yours is a land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate. (Note: The only store in your area offering the turkey leg is: 2402 West Thomas Rd. – Phoenix, AZ 85015)
Arby’s Smoked Turkey Leg is seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and then slow-roasted to perfection. It’s fit for a king or queen, yet available to anyone in Denver + the following lands for a limited time:
Fargo, ND: a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall.
Los Angeles, CA: a western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches.
Seattle/Redmond, WA: a land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water.
Norfolk, VA: a land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron.
Pittsburgh, PA: a land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio.
Phoenix, AZ: a land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate.
Omaha, NE: a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country.
Atlanta, GA: a land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides.
What the actual fuck? If anyone actually tried this monstrosity, please tag @chowbellaphx on Twitter or Facebook.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!