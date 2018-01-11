New-Age Meat Market Opens in Arcadia Today

Arcadia Meat Market, which we previewed late last year, opens today in Phoenix. The shop sources meat from all over the American West, and from ranches up and down Arizona. The large majority of the market's meat will be grass-fed. Meat from humanely raised animals will be the focus.

The market spotlights head butcher Luigi Paroli. Paroli has been in the business of artfully dividing animals into parts since the 1970s. He has been a butcher in places ranging from New Zealand to Alaska. He is familiar with all kinds of different cuts (cuts vary across cultures), and can custom-cut to your specifications.

Nick Addante is Paroli's partner in the market. Addante has worked for AZ Grass Fed Beef.