Nick Addante (left) and Luigi Paroli of Arcadia Meat Market
Arcadia Meat Market

New-Age Meat Market Opens in Arcadia Today

Chris Malloy | January 11, 2018 | 12:33pm
AA

Arcadia Meat Market, which we previewed late last year, opens today in Phoenix. The shop sources meat from all over the American West, and from ranches up and down Arizona. The large majority of the market's meat will be grass-fed. Meat from humanely raised animals will be the focus.

The market spotlights head butcher Luigi Paroli. Paroli has been in the business of artfully dividing animals into parts since the 1970s. He has been a butcher in places ranging from New Zealand to Alaska. He is familiar with all kinds of different cuts (cuts vary across cultures), and can custom-cut to your specifications.

Nick Addante is Paroli's partner in the market. Addante has worked for AZ Grass Fed Beef.

In the months leading up to Arcadia Meat Market's opening, Addante and Paroli scouted dozens of producers throughout the American west.

In addition to beef, the market will offer meat from pigs, chickens, bison, yak, and lamb. The shop will source and butcher whole animals.

If you stop by, let us know how the porterhouse tastes.

Arcadia Meat Market. 3950 East Indian School Road, #130; 602-595-4310.
Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday closed; Wednesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

