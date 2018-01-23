AZ Cocktail Weekend Tickets Are On Sale. Here's the Schedule.

Arizona Cocktail Weekend tickets are on sale now. This year, the seventh time it's been held, the event will be moving downtown and running beyond the length of a weekend. The festivities will last from February 16 to 19. Tickets cost $40. The impressive schedule has arrived.
Things will kick off in the sky. On February 16, there will be a launch party on the Hotel Palomar's rooftop, hosted by Toki Japanese Whisky.
There will be a nice slate of events on Saturday, February 17. Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted will lead a seminar titled The Wonderful World of Vermouth. There will be an Aperol spritz event on the Palomar roof, a massage-themed event in the Hendrick's Gin lounge, and The Cocktail Jam, which brings 30 bands to The Van Buren, where the price of admission will also get you 10 sample cocktail tickets.
Sunday, February 19, leads off with a Bloody Mary brunch at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. There will also be a brunch at Chico Malo and the chance to geek out on agave-based spirits with Azunia Tequila. That night, an event called Top Bars will take place at The Croft Downtown from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Monday highlights include a pina colada pool party, a Women and Whiskey class, and a bartender competition featuring secret ingredients.
The roster of mixologists is a true who's who of Arizona cocktail wizards, as expected. The list of official event venues is equally impressive. For more, check out Arizona Cocktail Weekend's official page.
