AZ Cocktail Weekend Tickets Are On Sale. Here's the Schedule.

Arizona Cocktail Weekend tickets are on sale now. This year, the seventh time it's been held, the event will be moving downtown and running beyond the length of a weekend. The festivities will last from February 16 to 19. Tickets cost $40. The impressive schedule has arrived.

Things will kick off in the sky. On February 16, there will be a launch party on the Hotel Palomar's rooftop, hosted by Toki Japanese Whisky.