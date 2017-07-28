Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List

Jacob Tyler Dunn

The 10-day 2017 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week will run from September 15 through the 24, this year, with nearly 200 participating restaurants showcasing three-course prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person. The participants were announced this week, and out of the 200, there are three critically acclaimed (and fairly pricey) restaurants that we are especially pumped to visit for a discounted dinner.

Courtesy of Cafe Bink

Cafe Bink

We have written about the inventive cuisine of James Beard Finalist Kevin Binkley's Café Bink before, and from the looks of the restaurant week menu, the $44 dinner will be just as full of culinary surprises, starting with corn bread

topped with vanilla honey butter and minature Sloppy Joes with cornichon.