Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List
Jacob Tyler Dunn
The 10-day 2017 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week will run from September 15 through the 24, this year, with nearly 200 participating restaurants showcasing three-course prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person. The participants were announced this week, and out of the 200, there are three critically acclaimed (and fairly pricey) restaurants that we are especially pumped to visit for a discounted dinner.
Courtesy of Cafe Bink
Cafe Bink
We have written about the inventive cuisine of James Beard Finalist Kevin Binkley's Café Bink before, and from the looks of the restaurant week menu, the $44 dinner will be just as full of culinary surprises, starting with corn bread
topped with vanilla honey butter and minature Sloppy Joes with cornichon.
Nikki Buchanan
Nobu at Teeter House
Born and raised in Tokyo, Nobuo Fukuda was named one of the “Best New Chefs of 2003” by Food & Wine. And we have been singing his praises for dishes like his soft-shell crab sandwich since he opened Teeter House. His $44 restaurant week menu will feature a Japanese-style seasonal vegetable antipasto, a bento box, and a desert. Sounds simple, but knowing this chef, the flavors will be something extraordinary.
Jackie Mercandetti
Citizen Public House
What can we say about Citizen Public House that we haven't said before when we proclaimed that the same classy, no-detail-left-untouched concept of the décor finds its way into Kantak's menu, which enlivens contemporary American pub grub with sparks of the unexpected? It is just a consistently excellent dining experience from a seasoned and thoughtful chef. For restaurant week, CPH will be offering a $33 menu that features the likes of their infamous OMFG Salad of smoked salmon, Israeli couscous, arugula, pepitas, Asiago cheese, currants, dried super sweet corn, and marinated Roma tomatoes under a buttermilk-herb dressing, as well as hearty mains like the roast chicken served with truffle and saffron risotto, buttered Brussels sprouts, and a piquillo sauce.
Other names that jumped out to us included the newly opened El Panzon Y Frida, Clever Koi, and The Gladly. See the entire list of participating restaurants on the AZ Restaurant Week website.
