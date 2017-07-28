menu

Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List

Half-Priced Bodega Goods and Free Coffee on Market Joe's Final Day in Downtown Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List
Jacob Tyler Dunn
A A

The 10-day 2017 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week will run from September 15 through the 24, this year, with nearly 200 participating restaurants showcasing three-course prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person. The participants were announced this week, and out of the 200, there are three critically acclaimed (and fairly pricey) restaurants that we are especially pumped to visit for a discounted dinner.

Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List
Courtesy of Cafe Bink

Cafe Bink

We have written about the inventive cuisine of James Beard Finalist Kevin Binkley's Café Bink before, and from the looks of the restaurant week menu, the $44 dinner will be just as full of culinary surprises, starting with corn bread
topped with vanilla honey butter and minature Sloppy Joes with cornichon.

Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List
Nikki Buchanan

Nobu at Teeter House

Born and raised in Tokyo, Nobuo Fukuda was named one of the “Best New Chefs of 2003” by Food & Wine. And we have been singing his praises for dishes like his soft-shell crab sandwich since he opened Teeter House. His $44 restaurant week menu will feature a Japanese-style seasonal vegetable antipasto, a bento box, and a desert. Sounds simple, but knowing this chef, the flavors will be something extraordinary.

Three Metro Phoenix Spots on Our AZ Restaurant Week Fall 2017 Must-Visit List
Jackie Mercandetti

Citizen Public House

What can we say about Citizen Public House  that we haven't said before when we proclaimed that the same classy, no-detail-left-untouched concept of the décor finds its way into Kantak's menu, which enlivens contemporary American pub grub with sparks of the unexpected? It is just a consistently excellent dining experience from a seasoned and thoughtful chef. For restaurant week, CPH will be offering a $33 menu that features the likes of their infamous OMFG Salad of smoked salmon, Israeli couscous, arugula, pepitas, Asiago cheese, currants, dried super sweet corn, and marinated Roma tomatoes under a buttermilk-herb dressing, as well as hearty mains like the roast chicken served with truffle and saffron risotto, buttered Brussels sprouts, and a piquillo sauce.

Other names that jumped out to us included the newly opened El Panzon Y Frida, Clever Koi, and The Gladly. See the entire list of participating restaurants on the AZ Restaurant Week website.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >