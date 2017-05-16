Arizona Restaurant Week Kicks Off Affordable Fine Dining on Friday
Affordable fine dining lands in Phoenix this weekend.
Friday marks the beginning of Arizona Restaurant Week, a biannual festival of $33 and $44 three-course prix-fixe menus at fine dining venues across the state.
Some, like Ajo Al's Mexican Cafe in Arrowhead, are even offering meals-for-two for $44, including cocktails. Along with a slew of national chain restaurants, like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, there are several decidedly local restaurants offering special menus for the week, like Paradise Valley's El Chorro, a favorite of Arizona's rich and famous when it opened in 1937, where the menu includes classics like lobster bisque and peppercorn-sauced filet along with the restaurant's beloved homemade sticky buns. With locations in downtown Phoenix and Gilbert, a more contemporary favorite, Clever Koi, will be serving a menu featuring rabbit dumplings, short ribs, and pad thai.
Restaurant Week will run May 19-28, and there are 126 participating restaurants all over the Valley, which are organized (with menus) by area on the Arizona Restaurant Week website.
