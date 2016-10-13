Arizona Taco Festival, Burger Battles at Okra, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Melissa Fossum

Arizona Taco Festival

Saturday, October 15 to Sunday, October 16

Taco lovers, this weekend is all about you. Head to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale for the Arizona Taco Festival, where you'll be able to find dozens of restaurants dishing out $2 tacos. Pair your taco with a drink at the beverage station, which will be serving margaritas, beer, water, and soda. Attendees also can enjoy live music in addition to a taco and hot-chile-pepper-eating contest. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets cost $12. For more information, visit the Arizona Taco Festival's website.

Harold's 81st Anniversary

Saturday, October 15

Harold's Corral in Cave Creek is celebrating its 81st anniversary this Saturday. When you're seated outside, you can dig into barbecue ribs and chicken, barbecue sandwiches, burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, coleslaw, apple crisps, watermelon, and corn on the cob. Diners seated inside can order off the restaurant's regular menu. Kids 12 and under even get free barbecue. As an added bonus, you also can watch a fireworks show at sunset. The event goes from 6 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or the Harold's Corral's website.

Free Vegan Taco Making Class

Saturday, October 15

In keeping with this weekend's taco theme, you can learn how to make fresh tortillas, salsa, and two vegan tacos from Jason Wyrick this Saturday. He's the executive chef of the Vegan Taste, an organic vegan meal delivery service that delivers nationwide. Samples will be provided, and class is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Natural Grocers in Scottsdale. The store's address is 13802 North Scottsdale Road. Class is free and seating is based on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.

Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Burger Brawls at Okra

Sunday, October 16

Top Valley chefs are competing to make the best burger at Okra in Phoenix every Sunday this month as part of the restaurant's Burger Brawl series. This weekend, chef Cullen Campbell of Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails faces off against Doug Robson of Otro Cafe. Okra will feature its traditional Sunday specials including all-day happy hour and half-off bottles of wine. Mixologist Micah Olson will be whipping up some special Tito's cocktails and punch. The event starts at 3 p.m., though it's recommended you get there early because the burgers will run out. The burger prices will vary. For more information, visit Okra's website.

Marigold Maison

Marigold Maison Reopens, Debuts New Menu Items

All weekend

Best of Phoenix winner for Best Indian restaurant, Marigold Maison in Phoenix has reopened following a renovation and has added new items to its menu. Diners can enjoy entrees such as Kashmiri kulcha, a soft bread stuffed with mixed dry fruit; tandoori prawns coated with mint, cilantro, and citrus; and malai kofta dumplings made with paneer, potato, cauliflower, ajwain, and creamy sauce. For more information, visit Marigold Maison's website.

