Arizona Vegetarian Festival Returns to Downtown Scottsdale This Weekend

Mi Vegana Madre, a vegan food trailer known for its “carne” asada tacos, will be featured at this weekend's Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival in downtown Scottsdale.

If you're interested in learning more about what a vegan diet entails, or just curious about plant-based cooking in general, the place to be this weekend is downtown Scottsdale.

The Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival, now in its fourth year, returns to the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The two-day event will feature a speakers tent, food demo stage, an entertainment and live music area, and a "Mind & Body" area where yoga instructors will be leading sessions on both days. The family-friendly event will also have a designated kid zone. The festival is expected to attract about 6,000 folks to downtown Scottsdale over the course of the weekend.