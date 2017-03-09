Asian and Indian Seeds for Sale This Saturday at Agritopia in Gilbert

EXPAND A scene from 2015 Padma's Seed Sale. Agritopia

Hard-to-find seeds for plant varieties including okra, sword beans, and ridge gourd will be on sale Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Agritopia Community Garden, 3000 East Ray Road in Gilbert.

Gardener Padma will offer seeds for sale as well as garden transplants like henna, chayote, and tindora.

Last year's sale drew more than 100 gardeners.

The Agritopia Community Garden features nearly 50 plots rented by everyone from individuals and families to chefs and the United Food Bank. The gardens are owned by the nonprofit Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture.