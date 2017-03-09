Asian and Indian Seeds for Sale This Saturday at Agritopia in Gilbert
|
A scene from 2015 Padma's Seed Sale.
Agritopia
Hard-to-find seeds for plant varieties including okra, sword beans, and ridge gourd will be on sale Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Agritopia Community Garden, 3000 East Ray Road in Gilbert.
Gardener Padma will offer seeds for sale as well as garden transplants like henna, chayote, and tindora.
Last year's sale drew more than 100 gardeners.
The Agritopia Community Garden features nearly 50 plots rented by everyone from individuals and families to chefs and the United Food Bank. The gardens are owned by the nonprofit Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!