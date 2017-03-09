menu

Asian and Indian Seeds for Sale This Saturday at Agritopia in Gilbert

Scottish Beers and More at the Arizona International Celtic Music and Microbrew Festival


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Asian and Indian Seeds for Sale This Saturday at Agritopia in Gilbert

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Amy Silverman
A scene from 2015 Padma's Seed Sale.EXPAND
A scene from 2015 Padma's Seed Sale.
Agritopia
A A

Hard-to-find seeds for plant varieties including okra, sword beans, and ridge gourd will be on sale Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Agritopia Community Garden, 3000 East Ray Road in Gilbert.

Gardener Padma will offer seeds for sale as well as garden transplants like henna, chayote, and tindora.

Last year's sale drew more than 100 gardeners.

The Agritopia Community Garden features nearly 50 plots rented by everyone from individuals and families to chefs and the United Food Bank. The gardens are owned by the nonprofit Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture.

Amy Silverman
Amy is managing editor at Phoenix New Times. She's worked at the paper since 1993 and her work has also appeared in the New York Times and on the radio show This American Life.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >