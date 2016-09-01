August 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

Tempe's newest brewery is The Shop Beer Co., from the former owners of Cartel Brewery. The Shop Beer Co./Facebook

Craft beer fan? Tiki bar enthusiast? We have good news for you. August saw the opening of a new brewery in Tempe and a craft beer spot in Chandler. Plus, a tiki-themed bar is now open in the bay of an old auto shop under Sip Coffee & Beer Garage.

Openings

The Shop Beer Co., Tempe

Tempe's newest craft brewery is officially open — and just in time for the beginning of the Arizona State University school year. The Shop Beer Co., which comes from the team formerly behind Cartel Brewery, includes a 1,000-square-foot tasting room and a 2,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden, where you'll find a rotating lineup of food trucks and special events.

Under Tow, Phoenix

If you always thought there was a desperate need for a tiki-themed bar in metro Phoenix, your rum-soaked dream has become a reality. Under Tow recently opened underneath Sip Coffee & Beer Garage on Indian School Road serving tiki cocktails in a nautical-themed atmosphere.

Grilled cheese? Yes, please. Phoenix's niche grilled cheese shop, Toasted, is now open. Toasted/Facebook

Toasted, Phoenix

Toasted, a newly-opened "grilled cheese gastropub," offers about a dozen different variations of grilled cheese sandwiches, including a deep-fried version. The restaurant, located in the Melrose neighborhood, is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

First Watch, Scottsdale

Billed as "The Daytime Cafe," this chain expanded to Scottsdale with a new location at 13802 North Scottsdale Road last week. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, and has nine other locations in the Valley.

The Casual Pint, Chandler

This new East Valley bar and market is actually a franchise of a chain based in Tennessee. The spot promises 30 rotating beers on tap, plus hundreds of beers in bottles and cans, all of which can be enjoyed on the spot or taken to-go for later.

Modern Margarita, Chandler

Now open on Boston Street in downtown Chandler, Modern Margarita offers upscale Mexican cuisine including tacos, salads, and a pretty long list of dips.

Downtown Chandler welcomed a third Valley location of La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar last month. La Bocca Chandler/Facebook

La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar, Chandler

Also open on Boston Street is a new La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar location, an Italian restaurant with a decent wine selection.

Oregano's Pizza Bistro, Mesa

Mesa's got a new spot to grab a pizza — and a pizza cookie — on East Superstition Springs Boulevard, n ear the corner of Superstition Springs and Power Road.



Do-Nut Worry Coffee & Smoothie, Mesa

Head to 9115 East Baseline Road to check out this new spot for doughnuts, coffee, and smoothies, of course. The shop also serves a selection of sandwiches, plus pastries such as croissants and muffins.

Headquarters, Peoria

Located at 16041 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, the new Headquarters restaurant in Peoria promises a lot, including 50 HDTVs and 32 taps. The menu is sprawling, covering everything from Crispy Cheesesteak Dumplings and burgers to pizza, steaks, and sushi.

Mongolian Grill, Apache Junction

It's not the first and it won't be the last, but Mongolian Grill is the latest build-your-own grill restaurant to debut in metro Phoenix. The restaurant is located at 300 South Phelps Drive and lets diners choose from either small, medium, or large bowls in several levels of spice.

EXPAND TQLA's seasonal margaritas come with infused tequilas. Lily Altavena

Closings

TQLA, Mesa

Mesa lost a spot for "fruity margaritas and satisfying, cheesy appetizers" this month when TQLA closed its doors inside the Dana Park shopping center. The restaurant opened in 2012 and was best known for its expansive selection of — you guessed it — tequila, which included four varieties served on tap.