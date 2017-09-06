August 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND OBON Sushi Bar Ramen brought unique ramen to Scottsdale this month. Courtesy of OBON Sushi Bar Ramen

August saw a couple old favorites shutter, but as the old fades, more than half a dozen newcomers have opened, looking to become new favorites with their perfectly flamed grills, superior cocktail programs, and new farm-to-table concepts. They have their work cut out for them as they scramble to get operations into butter-smooth shape before the off-season ends. Overall, it was a promising month for the metro Phoenix dining scene.

Openings

Ahipoki Bowl, Phoenix

Poke fever continues. At CityScape in Downtown Phoenix, Ahipoki Bowl opened its fifth Valley location. The outpost serves poke using the now-popular build-your-own-bowl approach. Ahipoki has further expansion plans on tap for 2018.

The Covenant, Paradise Valley

The latest restaurant to embrace the trend of extensive oven cooking is The Covenant, a local- and produce-driven restaurant on Tatum and Shea boulevards. Everything that is cooked is cooked in one of two huge ovens: bread, pitas, octopus, tomahawk stead. Garage doors on the Tatum side open to cool off the room. A shop serving coffee and pastries will open within the restaurant at the end of September.