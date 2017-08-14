Tickets Are on Sale Now for the 2017 Arizona Taco Festival

Courtesy of AZ Taco Festival

This year's Arizona Taco Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, at Talking Stick Resort.

Over 50 restaurants have confirmed their participation in this year's festival, each of which will be slinging $2 tacos. On Saturday, October 15, there will also be a tequila expo, featuring 30 brands offering samples of over 100 tequilas. Sunday will feature a margarita tent.

Courtesy AZ Taco Festival

Entertainment will include Chihuahua beauty pageants, eating contests, live music, and lucha libre wrestling.