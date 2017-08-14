menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Tickets Are on Sale Now for the 2017 Arizona Taco Festival

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Chow Bella
Tickets Are on Sale Now for the 2017 Arizona Taco Festival
Courtesy of AZ Taco Festival
A A

This year's Arizona Taco Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, at Talking Stick Resort.

Over 50 restaurants have confirmed their participation in this year's festival, each of which will be slinging $2 tacos. On Saturday, October 15, there will also be a tequila expo, featuring 30 brands offering samples of over 100 tequilas. Sunday will feature a margarita tent.

Entertainment will include Chihuahua beauty pageants, eating contests, live music, and lucha libre wrestling.

General admission tickets are selling for $12 online; children under 12 get in free. Also available are VIP tickets that include access to a tented VIP seating area with private bathrooms, five alcoholic beverages, one soft drink, and 10 tacos. Tequila 10-pour tickets are also available, along with tickets to the margarita tent.

Find more details and order your tickets at the AZ Taco Festival website.

Chow Bella

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >