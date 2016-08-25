Bar Brawl Finale, Chelsea's Kitchen Hatch Chile Roast, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Kream Coffee Grand Opening

Friday, August 26

Specialty coffee company Kream Coffee, (one of our Tastemaker's favorite roasters) is throwing a grand opening celebration this Friday at its location inside the Phoenix For the People design store. The first 50 guests who arrive at the store will get a complimentary drink coupon, and all guests will receive 50 percent off drinks. Local sandwich company Le Dinersaur will supply free food, and guests also can watch a latte art throw-down competition, listen to live music, and win prizes. The grand opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit Kream's website or the Facebook event page.

Ruze Cake House and Teaspressa Grand Opening

Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28

As of this weekend, Ruze Cake House and Teaspressa fans have a brick-and-mortar shop in Old Town Scottsdale to visit for Ruze's sweets and Teaspressa's drinks. The store is celebrating with a grand opening this weekend, and attendees can enjoy free treats and giveaways throughout the weekend. The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the new bakeshop and tea house is located at 7033 East Main Street in Scottsdale. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

EXPAND LGO Hospitality

Hatch Chile Roast at Chelsea's Kitchen

Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28

This weekend, Phoenix's Chelsea's Kitchen will be roasting fresh chiles from Young Guns Produce Co. in Hatch, New Mexico. Guests can watch as a chef roasts the chiles, take home bags of chiles, and enjoy Hatch green chile stew with pork and a Hatch green chile quesadilla — in addition to sangria and the restaurant's Diego Rivera cocktail. The chiles cost $10 per five-pound bag and can be taken home roasted or raw. The roasting goes from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Chelsea's Kitchen website.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Camby

National Bowtie Day Brunch at Artizen

Sunday, August 28

The Camby's Artizen restaurant is launching weekend brunch this Sunday, which also happens to be National Bowtie Day. To celebrate the launch and event, guests can dig into dishes like blackberry bacon waffles and a BLT Benedict. Diners who wear a bowtie will receive a complimentary cocktail, and during brunch, New York- and Scottsdale-based artist Aleksandr Berki will unveil five custom Arizona-inspired bow ties. The fashion show kicks off at noon, so it's recommended you make your reservations before then if you want to watch all the action. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Aritzen's website.

Sanctuary at Camelback

Final Bar Brawl at Jade Bar

Sunday, August 28

The Bar Brawl series at Jade Bar at Sanctuary at Camelback in Paradise Valley concludes this Sunday. Watch as Counter Intuitive's Keifer Gilbert competes against Libby Longlott of The Camby for title of "Bar Master." Spectators can enjoy DJ entertainment and a menu of “Bar Brawl Bites” at happy-hour prices during the competition. The Bar Brawl is from 8 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit Jade Bar's website or the Facebook event page.

