Barefoot Contessa In Mesa, Olive Oil 101 Class, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Harvest Moon Feast

Monday, November 14

Noted local chefs Mark Tarbell and Beau MacMillan are hosting the third annual Harvest Moon Feast to benefit the Careers through Culinary Arts Program of Arizona (C-CAP AZ), which supports at-risk high school students through the culinary arts. Guests can visit food stations helmed by dozens of top local chefs including Jared Porter of the Clever Koi, Dushyant Singh of The Camby Hotel, Marcos Seville of the Omni Montelucia Resort, Rebecca Tillman of the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak, and Lee Hillson of The Phoenician. Cocktails will be provided by Arizona Cocktail Week & Tito's Vodka. Tickets cost $150 per person, and the event will be held at the Desert Foothills outdoor event venue in North Scottsdale. This starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit C-CAP's website.

Courtesy of the Mesa Arts Center

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten at the Mesa Arts Center

Tuesday, November 15

Culinary star Ina Garten, the Emmy Award-winning host of The Barefoot Contessa on Food Network, is coming to Mesa on Tuesday as part of her book tour to celebrate the release of her most recent title, Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. Garten will be interviewed by a moderator and share an inside's view of her hit TV show, her natural approach to food, entertaining tips, stories, and maybe even some recipes. Following the interview, Garten will do a Q&A with the audience. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $41. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Mesa Arts Center's website.

Olive Oil 101 at DeskHub Phoenix

Wednesday, November 16

This Wednesday you can learn more about olive oil in a free class hosted by Gail Ozanich, co-owner of the Phoenix olive oil and balsamic vinegar store Olive Vero. During class, she will discuss olive oil industry practices and the health benefits of using 100 percent real extra-virgin olive oil. Olive oils and vinegar will be available to purchase after class. RSVP as space is limited. Class is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This event is free. This will be held at DeskHub-Phoenix, located at5415 East High Street, 300-W. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.



Rooftop Beer Garden Series at Hotel Valley Ho

Thursday, November 17

Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho is elevating tailgating with its Rooftop Beer Garden Series, which kicks off Thursday. Guests can enjoy beer, chef stations, and dramatic views from the hotel's eighth-floor Sky Line Rooftop overlooking Camelback Mountain. Attendees can watch the Panthers-Saints game and enjoy DJ entertainment during commercials and halftime. SunUp Brewing Co. will supply the brews, and the ZuZu will create high-end football fare including Lobster Corndogs, Bratwurst, and Skewered-Bacon-Wrapped Top Sirloin. This event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $59 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Brews from SunUp are included in the price, and separately a full bar will be available. Advance reservations and payment are required and can be made by calling 480-421-7997. For more information, visit Hotel Valley Ho's website.

True Food Kitchen

Squash Pie from True Food Kitchen

All week

We've told you about nine places in the Valley where you can order a holiday pie , and you'll want to add True Food Kitchen to that list. The healthy restaurant chain is selling vegan and gluten-free squash pies as an alternative to pumpkin pies. Preorders will take place from now until Monday, November 21. Pies will be available for pickup on November 22 and 23. Pies cost $22 each. For more information, visit True Food Kitchen's website.