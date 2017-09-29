Barrio Café Gran Reserva To Reopen on Tuesday with a Twist

Silvana Salcido Esparza will reopen Barrio Café Gran Reserva on Tuesday. The restaurant, initially opened last year, had closed for a retooling. As of press time, there were still a few tables and bar seats available for Tuesday. The menu at the avant-garde Mexican chef’s 30-seat restaurant has changed radically.

Half the menu will be vegan. More ingredients will come from Mexico. Those ingredients will skew arcane, cutting more boldly into territory uncharted in metro Phoenix, according to Esparza.

“For this, I’m going even deeper into the procurement of my ingredients,” she says, adding, “and I’ll personally be doing a lot of the cooking.”