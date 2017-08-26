Three Perfect Breakfasts in Metro Phoenix to Try Right Now

EXPAND We're partial to the French toast, but New Wave also makes a mean challah roll breakfast sandwich. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Sometimes a piece of avocado toast or a smoothie just won't cut it. You want a breakfast that will stick with you all day, haunting you with memories of the indulgent, deep satisfaction of a well-composed meal savored at a mealtime so often overlooked or underappreciated. When you're having this kind of soulful craving, these are three dishes that will get the job done.

EXPAND Whipped mascapone and fresh preserves make this already luscious pineapple bread French toast downright indulgent. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Pineapple Hawaiian Bread French Toast at New Wave

Since last year, Country and Sergio Velador, the pair behind Super Chunk, that Old Town baked goods utopia famed for treats like mesquite chocolate chip cookies and super addictive caramel corn, have been talking about expanding operations to include a dessert bar. Nine months later, they opened the New Wave Market, an 1,100 square foot, light-filled cafe and market place adjacent to Super Chunk. The new breakfast menu features items like Country's fresh-baked sourdough bagels topped with fresh cream cheese and lox; a challah roll fried egg sandwich layered with thick-cut bacon and topped with fresh pesto; and a downright sultry French toast, made using her pineapple Hawaiian bread topped with whipped mascapone and fruit preserves.