Taco Summer: Unexpectedly Great Braised Bison Tacos in Central Phoenix

Using their sturdy house-made tortillas, meant for enchiladas, Gadzooks also offers tacos. Picture are two bison tacos topped with onions, salsa verde, and cotija cheese.

10. Gadzooks

Taquería: Gadzooks, 3313 North Seventh Street

Open Since: 2013

Style: Fast-casual specializing in enchiladas

Signature Taco(s): Modelo-braised bison tacos

Gadzooks is a midtown Phoenix original that opened in 2013. And, like a handful of spots on our Taco Summer list, this restaurant isn’t known for its tacos. Gadzooks is a build-your-own enchilada establishment modeled after Chipotle, where you move down the line and pick your ingredients — meats, sauces, salsas, and cheeses. Each enchilada is built using thick, house-made tortillas that get smothered in sauce, and they wisely offer tacos using the same fresh tortillas, as well.

An enchilada creation from Gadzooks. Heather Hoch

One filling they’ve become known for is a lunchtime-only offering of bison, which is braised slowly in Modelo beer. Braised meats are typically rich and heavy, but the braised, lean buffalo meat translates to a surprisingly light option, despite its dark, dense appearance.

It’s great with their marinated onions, a healthy sprinkle of salty cotija cheese, and a side of spicy green crema. We recommend that you pass on getting your taco fired in the oven with melted cheese — this softens the tortillas beyond a manageable point, calling for forks and knives, at which point you might as well get the sauce and call it an enchilada.

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

50. Taqueria Don Beto

49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

48. Tacos Tijuana

47. El Burrito Grande

46. El Horseshoe Restaurant

45. Tacos Sahuaro

44. El Pollo Correteado

43. Adrian's

42. La Fiesta

41. Taqueria Lucy

40. Tortas Ahogadas George

39. Taqueria El Chino

38. Joe's Tacos

37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos

36. Tacos Huicho

35. Puffy Taco Shack

34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla

33. Mr. Mesquite

32. Senor Ozzy's

31. Tacos Jalisco

30. Ta'Carbon

29. Taqueria Los Yaquis

28: Helio Basin Brewing

27: Sonora Taco Shop

26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca

25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

24. Paquime Street Food

23. The Rez

22. Asadero Toro

21. La Frontera 1

20. Taquería Yaqui

19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana

18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

17. Casa Reynoso

16. Backyard Taco

15. Taquitos Jalisco

14: Waldo's Tacos

13: Moreno's Mexican Grill

12: Asadero Norte De Sonora

11: Taqueria La Hacienda #1