Taco Summer: Unexpectedly Great Braised Bison Tacos in Central Phoenix
|
Using their sturdy house-made tortillas, meant for enchiladas, Gadzooks also offers tacos. Picture are two bison tacos topped with onions, salsa verde, and cotija cheese.
Shelby Moore
10. Gadzooks
Taquería: Gadzooks, 3313 North Seventh Street
Open Since: 2013
Style: Fast-casual specializing in enchiladas
Signature Taco(s): Modelo-braised bison tacos
Gadzooks is a midtown Phoenix original that opened in 2013. And, like a handful of spots on our Taco Summer list, this restaurant isn’t known for its tacos. Gadzooks is a build-your-own enchilada establishment modeled after Chipotle, where you move down the line and pick your ingredients — meats, sauces, salsas, and cheeses. Each enchilada is built using thick, house-made tortillas that get smothered in sauce, and they wisely offer tacos using the same fresh tortillas, as well.
One filling they’ve become known for is a lunchtime-only offering of bison, which is braised slowly in Modelo beer. Braised meats are typically rich and heavy, but the braised, lean buffalo meat translates to a surprisingly light option, despite its dark, dense appearance.
It’s great with their marinated onions, a healthy sprinkle of salty cotija cheese, and a side of spicy green crema. We recommend that you pass on getting your taco fired in the oven with melted cheese — this softens the tortillas beyond a manageable point, calling for forks and knives, at which point you might as well get the sauce and call it an enchilada.
