Belching Beaver Brewery Tap Takeover, New Menu at T. Cook's, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Belching Beaver Brewery Tap Takeover, New Menu at T. Cook's, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
LDV Winery
Winemaker Dinner with Chrysa Robertson of Rancho Pinot at LDV
Today

New Times' Best Chef winner and chef/owner of Scottsdale's Rancho Pinot, Chrysa Robertson, has teamed up with LDV winemaker Curt Dunham for a special wine dinner tonight. At the event, Robertson's locally focused cuisine will be paired with Dunham's Arizona-made wines at the winery's Old Town Scottsdale tasting room. Dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m., and tickets cost $95 per person. Call LDV at 480-664-4822 to prepay reservations. Space is limited. For more information, visit LDV Winery's website

Jack Maxwell

Jack Maxwell, a.k.a. the “Booze Traveler,” at Drexyl
Tuesday, October 11

Join Jack Maxwell, the “Booze Traveler” and host of Travel Channel's show of the same name, at Drexyl Modern American Restaurant in Scottsdale on Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. The celeb-drinker will be in town for a special screening of two new episodes of the show. From 6 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy two drinks for the price of one and can meet and greet the Travel Channel star, who will be signing autographs. Reservations are recommended — just be sure to mention “Booze Traveler" when making them. For more information, visit Drexyl's website. 

Facebook/Belching Beaver Brewery

Belching Beaver Brewery Tap Takeover at The Attic Ale House 
Tuesday, October 11

California-based Belching Beaver Brewery is taking over the taps at The Attic Ale House in Phoenix this Wednesday. During this takeover, guests can score some killer deals on food. Dig into grilled carne asada, grilled chicken, and pork carnitas tacos for only $1 each. Belching Beaver will also be pouring some its signature offerings like its Peanut Butter Nitro Stout, Cucumber Melon Saison, and Viva La Beaver Mexican Chocolate Milk Stout. The brewers and Beaver Crew will be on hand with swag and to answer any beer questions. The tap takeover runs from 4 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page

Lawless Jerky

Beer and Jerky Pairing at SunUp Brewing Company 
Thursday, October 13 

SunUp Brewing Company in Phoenix has teamed up with Lawless Craft Jerky for an evening of beer and jerky pairings. Lawless is based in Phoenix and makes jerky that comes in flavors such as sweet Sriracha, aloha teriyaki, BBQ spare rib, pho, and Japanese curry. At the event, you can make your own pairings or choose what the SunUp staff has decided will complement each jerky flavor best. Guests can choose four pairings for $8 to $9.50. SunUp's head brewer Uwe Boer; the brewery's beer expert and judge, Barry Tingleff; and one of the owners, Matt Tolnick, will be there to talk about the pairings, jerky, and beer. SunUp recommends calling ahead to reserve seats. This event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or SunUp's website

T. Cook's

T. Cook's Debuts New Fall Menu 
All week 

T. Cook's at the Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix has debuted a new fall menu with a strong emphasis on the resort restaurant's Mediterranean roots. Highlights include pan-roasted branzino with shishito peppers, stewed tomato, fingerling potatoes, and kalamata olive aioli and New Zealand John Dory fish with baby fennel, cipollini onion, sunchoke, potato, and aged sherry. For more information, visit the T. Cook's website

