Breakfast Beat: A Hidden Gem in Glendale

Each week, we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that might be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.



The Spot: Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale

623-934-1226

The Scene: It’s easy to drive past Dapper & Stout. The coffee stand is no more than a window, a countertop, and two patio tables. Most customers drive up, park five feet from the espresso machine, pick up their order and go; and who could blame them? There is no indoor seating to speak of, and sitting outside with a view of Glendale Avenue isn’t exactly the Champs-Élysées. But if you stick around, a friendly staff will treat you to great food and coffee from Dapper's snazzy, vintage Hollywood-looking cubicle.

EXPAND The breakfast bagel at D&S: scrambled eggs, roasted peppers, mozzarella and pesto mayo, all wrapped to-go. Might be time to rethink that drive-thru on your way to work. Melissa Campana