6 Food Trucks Bringing Cool, Fresh Flavors This Summer

You might not think of food trucks when the hot days hit. Cooking inside of a food truck can be sweltering even months before the summer. A lot of food truck fare is poutine, tacos, fried chicken, and the kind of warm, greasy stuff that isn't exactly what the stomach craves when temperatures reach scorching levels. But some food trucks offer cool bites and sips. Some offer tropical flavors and frozen sweetness. What we mean is that some offer just want you want on a hot summer day. Here are six that bring delicious coolness.

EXPAND The Blue Hawaiian is one of many frozen treats that Phoenix Phreeze offers. Melissa Fossum

Phoenix Phreeze Shaved Ice

480-399-5544

Shaved ice is a summer favorite in the Valley, and Phoenix Phreeze is roving around serving authentic shaved Hawaiian Ice to the masses. The ice is fine, shaved off a block and pillowy like snow. On any given day, there are 33 flavors to choose from and combine to create your own, from blue-raspberry to cola. Phoenix Phreeze is a cool and exciting treat for anyone looking for an alternative to ice cream that’s got the same cool factor and refreshing sweetness.

The Hot Cookie Truck

480-993-5854

Instagram: @hotcookietruck

Maybe a hot, fresh cookie isn’t the most appealing choice when it’s 115 degrees outside. But consider ice cream melting all over that hot, fresh-baked cookie. Just imagine it – a heaping scoop of vanilla ice seeping into the core of that melty chocolate chip cookie. Sure, it's really just cookie dough ice cream with more crunch and a better ratio, but it’s more than that. Everything is made fresh; there are many toppings available, and the cookie is always just warm enough to be delicious.