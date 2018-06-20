5 Places to Drink Lassi, One of Phoenix's Most Refreshing Summer Drinks

As a little girl, my summers were spent visiting family in India. During the evenings, I'd wander the narrow streets while rickshas skirted corners, street vendors displayed trinkets of colorful toys and batik print shirts, and the aroma of cinnamon, sugarcane, and spiced masala peanuts stirred my appetite.The temperatures were hot even though it was monsoon season. My cousins convinced me to experience the local culture of Mumbai and encouraged me to drink a tall glass of ice-cold lassi.

Lassi is a drink that blends yogurt, water, and sugar. Depending on preference, lassi can be sweet or tart. It is the Indian version of an ice-cold shake. I had variations of lassi – with mangoes, salt, sugar, ginger, or coriander leaves. It is a staple in India, especially in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and people often find fresh lassi at train stations and on various Indian streets. Many Indian families make yogurt from scratch at home.

Phoenicians don't need to travel to India to sample lassi. Most Indian restaurants serve their own. Here are a few great places to sample lassi as the heat gets going this summer.