Best of Phoenix A'Fare, Free Brunch at The Ivy, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Alexandra Gaspar

New Times Best of Phoenix A'fare

Friday, October 7

On Friday New Times is celebrating all things local and delicious at the 17th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale. General admission tickets cost $40 each and will get you entry into the event, food samples, cocktails, wine, beer, and entertainment. Participating restaurants include Caramel Addiction, Carlsbad Tavern, Mother Bunch Brewing, Ms. C’s BBQ Chicken N Ribs, Oatmeal Café, Tacos De Juarez, Talebu Coffee & Wine Café, T-Bone Steakhouse, Volstead Public House, and Wingstop. The event goes from 8 to 11 p.m., and dress code is cocktail attire. You must bring ID and be 21 to enter. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event Ticketfly page.

Rawhide's Wine & Chocolate Festival

Saturday, October 8

Wine and chocolate fans will want to consider heading over to Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler on Saturday for its annual Wine & Chocolate Festival. Purchasing a ticket gets you 14 two-ounce wine samples, 10 chocolate samples, two beer samples, and a souvenir Wine & Chocolate Festival cup. Guests also can watch a cooking demonstration by executive chef Jonathan Scott and enjoy live music, cowboy demonstrations, and giveaways. The festival is from noon to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Rawhide website or the event's Facebook page.

Joe's Farm Grill 10-Year Party

Saturday, October 8

Joe's Farm Grill in Gilbert is celebrating 10 years in business with a party. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy face painting, live music, a hot dog eating contest, and a grand-prize giveaway. Joe's Farm Grill Food is also offering a few deals. You can upgrade to sweet potato fries for only $1 and receive 10 percent off of every menu item on Saturday. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Free Brunch at The Ivy

Sunday, October 9

Yes, the headline above is true. The catch? You've got to purchase a beverage to nab this deal. When you've bought a drink, you can enjoy Chandler The Ivy's Standard Brunch or Pancake Breakfast for the additional cost of ... nothing. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or The Ivy website.

Jewel's Bakery and Cafe

Fall Comfort Cooking Class at Jewel's

Sunday, October 9

Chef Julie Moreno of Jewel's Bakery and Cafe in Phoenix is teaching a series of fall cooking classes that kicks off this Sunday. Learn how to make Moreno's most popular fall comfort dishes, including cinnamon rolls, loaded baked potato soup, and chicken pot pie. The class goes from 5 to 7 p.m., and individual tickets cost $60. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page or the Jewel's Bakery and Cafe website.

D'Lite in Scottsdale Now Open

All weekend

D'Lite Healthy on the Go has opened a Shea store, which is also the restaurant's third location in Arizona. The health-conscious kitchen and coffeehouse offers burritos, salads, wraps, smoothies, bowls, and burgers. The newest restaurant is located at 7337 East Shea Boulevard. For more information, visit the D'Lite website.

