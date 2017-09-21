Here's the Best of Phoenix A’fare Restaurant Lineup (October 14 at The Arizona Biltmore)

This fall marks the 18th annual Best of Phoenix A'fare. For $45, you can try unlimited samples from the hand-picked restaurants that will be dishing up eats. The event will run from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at the Arizona Biltmore.
If you plan to attend, fire up your appetite. More than 40 local eateries will be offering food samples. The lineup includes:
5 & Diner
Angry Crab Shack
BigEye Fish Co.
Bosa Donuts
Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante
Carlsbad Tavern
CULT Coffee Roaster
Curry & Scoop
Detroit Coney Grill
European Bakery & Cafe
Flourish at Copperwynd
Frost Gelato
Gino's East
Heartbreaking Dawns
Kona Grill
La Locanda Ristorante
Lillie Mae’s Blue Ribbon Pickles
Ling and Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Los Sombreros
Ms. C’s BBQ Chicken N Ribs
Mr. Mesquite Taqueria
Ocean Poke Co.
On The Border
Outrageous Olive Oils
San Francisco Chocolate Factory
SoSoBa
The Armadillo Grill
The Great Australian Bakery
The Halal Guys
The Haymaker Restaurant Co.
The Rose & Crown Pub
Thirteenorth Grille
Totally Baked Cupcakes & Sweets
Van Hanson's Meats & Spirits
WaBa Grill
Wingstop
Yasha from Russia
Yucca Tap Room
Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Four Peaks, Hornitos, Gentleman Jack, Shock Top, Stella Artois, Lime-A-Rita, Breckenridge Brewery, White Claw Seltzer, Aridus Wine Company, and Pepsi will be providing beverages.
A $45 ticket will land you general admission, unlimited food samples, and up to 12 drink tickets for cocktails, wine, beer, and entertainment. Limited VIP tickets will start at $65. VIP tickets include everything you get with general admission plus an extra hour of eating/drinking (admission at 7 p.m.) and a VIP gift bag.
Some of this year’s Best of Phoenix A’fare proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The goal of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
