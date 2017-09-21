Here's the Best of Phoenix A’fare Restaurant Lineup (October 14 at The Arizona Biltmore)

Check out eats from dozens of food artisans at our Phoenix A'fare Restaurant event.

This fall marks the 18th annual Best of Phoenix A'fare. For $45, you can try unlimited samples from the hand-picked restaurants that will be dishing up eats. The event will run from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at the Arizona Biltmore.

If you plan to attend, fire up your appetite. More than 40 local eateries will be offering food samples. The lineup includes:

5 & Diner

Angry Crab Shack

BigEye Fish Co.

Bosa Donuts

Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante

Carlsbad Tavern

CULT Coffee Roaster

Curry & Scoop

Detroit Coney Grill

European Bakery & Cafe

Flourish at Copperwynd

Frost Gelato

Gino's East

Heartbreaking Dawns

Kona Grill

La Locanda Ristorante

Lillie Mae’s Blue Ribbon Pickles

Ling and Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

Los Sombreros

Ms. C’s BBQ Chicken N Ribs

Mr. Mesquite Taqueria

Ocean Poke Co.

On The Border

Outrageous Olive Oils

San Francisco Chocolate Factory

SoSoBa

The Armadillo Grill

The Great Australian Bakery

The Halal Guys

The Haymaker Restaurant Co.

The Rose & Crown Pub

Thirteenorth Grille

Totally Baked Cupcakes & Sweets

Van Hanson's Meats & Spirits

WaBa Grill

Wingstop

Yasha from Russia

Yucca Tap Room