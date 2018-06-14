The Best Places to Eat, Drink, and Watch the World Cup

The World Cup, the globe's biggest sporting event, kicks off today. Though the U.S. squad shit the bed and will not be playing, that doesn't mean we should skip all the great matches and booze to be enjoyed. (Hey, at least we get an automatic qualification in 2026.) Here are a bunch of places to relax with friends, throw a few back , and watch the beautiful game's greatest tournament in style.

Some of the bar's old tables now adorn the walls. Lauren Saria

George & Dragon

4240 North Central Avenue

Undoubtably a year-round soccer-lover's pub in Phoenix, George & Dragon will serve as a home base for the England side. The place will open at different times each day, depending on the match. And if you consider yourself a hardcore fan, then you won't want to miss this: George & Dragon will be opening its doors at 4 a.m. for the England versus Panama match. George & Dragon will be serving a traditional English breakfast and “the Great American Breakfast” for those willing to be up for the morning matches, as well as $3 Bud, Bud Lights, and specialty shots. Audrey Kruse

The Kettle Black Pub

1 North First Street

The Kettle Black Pub in downtown Phoenix will be showing all 11 a.m. games this World Cup, with drink specials for each game. Only lunch and dinner are served in this pub, specializing in burgers and bar food, but it may be the place to celebrate your team’s victory (or mourn you team’s loss) with $3 Carlsberg Lagers, Tito’s, and Jameson drink specials that will be running all summer long. Also, Kettle Black is located right off the light rail , so you don’t have to worry about parking (or driving!). AK