Fans of Germany and Argentina at the George & Dragon during the World Cup in 2014.
Fans of Germany and Argentina at the George & Dragon during the World Cup in 2014.
Jim Louvau

The Best Places to Eat, Drink, and Watch the World Cup

Benjamin Leatherman, Audrey Kruse | June 14, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

The World Cup, the globe's biggest sporting event, kicks off today. Though the U.S. squad shit the bed and will not be playing, that doesn't mean we should skip all the great matches and booze to be enjoyed. (Hey, at least we get an automatic qualification in 2026.) Here are a bunch of places to relax with friends, throw a few back, and watch the beautiful game's greatest tournament in style.

Some of the bar's old tables now adorn the walls.
Some of the bar's old tables now adorn the walls.
Lauren Saria

George & Dragon
4240 North Central Avenue
Undoubtably a year-round soccer-lover's pub in Phoenix, George & Dragon will serve as a home base for the England side. The place will open at different times each day, depending on the match. And if you consider yourself a hardcore fan, then you won't want to miss this: George & Dragon will be opening its doors at 4 a.m. for the England versus Panama match. George & Dragon will be serving a traditional English breakfast and “the Great American Breakfast” for those willing to be up for the morning matches, as well as $3 Bud, Bud Lights, and specialty shots. Audrey Kruse

The Kettle Black Pub
1 North First Street
The Kettle Black Pub in downtown Phoenix will be showing all 11 a.m. games this World Cup, with drink specials for each game. Only lunch and dinner are served in this pub, specializing in burgers and bar food, but it may be the place to celebrate your team’s victory (or mourn you team’s loss) with $3 Carlsberg Lagers, Tito’s, and Jameson drink specials that will be running all summer long. Also, Kettle Black is located right off the light rail, so you don’t have to worry about parking (or driving!). AK

Fans of Germany's soccer team going nuts during the World Cup in 2014.
Fans of Germany's soccer team going nuts during the World Cup in 2014.
Benjamin Leatherman

Haus Murphy
5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
According to oddsmakers, Germany is considered to be one of the favorites of this year's tournament. And one of places where fans will undoubtedly gather to cheer on the team is this Bavarian-style restaurant and tavern in downtown Glendale. That certainly was the case during 2014's World Cup, when Haus Murphy's was packed with people throughout Germany's championship run. For this year's event, the staff says that a wide variety of games will be shown on the array of screens located in Haus Murphy's bar area. As always, they'll have multiple German beers on draft, all of which will be 50 percent off from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 15. Benjamin Leatherman

Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub
906 East Camelback Road
While Rosie McCaffrey’s usually serves as a home base for the Irish national yeam (who didn’t qualify this year), the pub won't be missing this tournament. It’ll be showing all 11 a.m. matches as well as a handful of the 8 a.m. matches, depending on how large of a following those matches have (a larger following is expected for England, Portugal, Mexico, and Spain). While the pub won’t be serving breakfast, Rosie McCaffrey’s will still have its daily menu, including a whole section of traditional Irish dishes such as bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, and shepherd’s pie. Drink specials include craft beer buckets and Heineken beer buckets for $18. AK

The Rula Bula façade looks like it was plucked from Temple Bar and plopped in Tempe.
The Rula Bula façade looks like it was plucked from Temple Bar and plopped in Tempe.
Melissa Campana

Rúla Búla
401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
This Mill Avenue pub will be holding World Cup viewing parties for the first time ever. A ginormous 10-foot by 6-foot projection screen will be set up above the indoor stage and feature many World Cup games over the next month. Rúla Búla will open early for select matches, including the Germany versus Mexico battle at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 17. Meanwhile, they'll offer specials on Russian-inspired food selections during games, like 15 percent off on Reuben sandwiches and Bollix Potato Balls. A 15 percent discount on all vodka products and mule cocktails (including the Irish, Moscow, lavender, and strawberry mules) and a dollar off all draft beers will also be available.Check out Rúla Búla's Facebook page for more details and early operating hours for specific matches. BL

Over Easy Biltmore
2398 East Camelback Road, #150
While you wouldn’t expect this breakfast joint to be a place to watch soccer matches, this World Cup, Over Easy Biltmore is going all out. Opening at 6:30 a.m. daily, the place will be having “Breakfast Goals” specials during every match. Specials include $1 off chilaquiles, $1 off Irish coffees, and $4 Biltmore Sunrises. The only catch is that this breakfast spot closes at 2:30 p.m., so isn't the best place to celebrate all day long. AK

They take soccer quite seriously at the Rose & Crown.
They take soccer quite seriously at the Rose & Crown.
Lilia Menconi

Rose & Crown
628 East Adams Street
As we've previously reported, this decidedly British pub in downtown Phoenix is a haven for soccer fandom in the Valley. So it's not surprising that the World Cup will be a big deal for its proprietors and customers. Heck, they've even got an entire website (roseandcrownworldcup.com) that's filled with information about the tournament and when you can catch all the action at the pub. Rose & Crown will be open for all the early morning matches. It'll have drink specials during every game, including $3 Heineken bottles, $3 Carlsberg drafts, and $4 Four Peaks drafts. BL

Fibber Magees
1989 West Elliot Road #19, Chandler
Fibber Magees is another Irish pub staying optimistic through the heartbreak of their team not qualifying. Fibber will be opening early for every match and providing breakfast specials that include a traditional Irish breakfast, a full American breakfast, and a Sonoran burrito. Additionally, the place will be offering specials on buckets of beer, as well as pouring overseas brews like Carlsberg, Bitburger, and Estrella. AK

The Native Grill & Wings location in southeast Phoenix.
The Native Grill & Wings location in southeast Phoenix.
Courtesy of Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings
5020 West Baseline Road, #123
The Laveen location of the local wing joint chain will be the spot where the Phoenix chapter of Pancho Villa's Army (the official fan club for Mexico's fútbol squad) will be partying during World Cup 2018. Their first celebration will take place starting at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 17, when Mexico takes on Germany. Drink specials and a “Mexican breakfast bonanza” will be offered and a raffle, prize giveaways, and live music are also planned. Similar affairs will be held at the location during the team's upcoming matches. BL

McFadden's
9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale
Soccer fever will grip this Westgate spot, which will open at 7 a.m. for select matches throughout the run of the tournament. Patrons can score drink specials like $3 Estrella Jalisco beers, $5 Michelada, $5 Smirnoff Bloody Marys, $5 Don Julio Blanco cocktails, and $8 Buchanan's cocktails. A brunch menu will be served starting at 7 a.m., followed by a full menu at 11 a.m. Best of all, there's no cover. BL

