The Best Places to Eat, Drink, and Watch the World Cup

The World Cup, the globe's biggest sporting event, kicks off today. Though the U.S. squad shit the bed and will not be playing, that doesn't mean we should skip all the great matches and booze to be enjoyed. (Hey, at least we get an automatic qualification in 2026.) Here are a bunch of places to relax with friends, throw a few
George & Dragon
4240 North Central Avenue
The Kettle Black Pub
1 North First Street
The Kettle Black Pub in downtown Phoenix will be showing all 11 a.m. games this World Cup, with drink specials for each game. Only lunch and dinner are served in this pub, specializing in burgers and bar food, but it may be the place to celebrate your team’s victory (or mourn
Haus Murphy
5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
According to oddsmakers, Germany is considered to be one of the favorites of this year's tournament. And one of
Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub
906 East Camelback Road
While Rosie McCaffrey’s usually serves as a
Rúla Búla
401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
This Mill Avenue pub will be holding World Cup viewing parties for the first time ever. A ginormous 10-foot by 6-foot projection screen will be set up above the indoor stage and feature many World Cup games over the next month. Rúla Búla will open early for select matches, including
Over Easy Biltmore
2398 East Camelback Road, #150
While you wouldn’t expect this breakfast joint to be a place to watch soccer matches, this World Cup, Over Easy Biltmore is going all out. Opening at 6:30 a.m. daily, the place will be having “Breakfast Goals” specials during every match. Specials include $1 off chilaquiles, $1 off Irish coffees, and $4 Biltmore Sunrises. The only catch is that this breakfast spot closes at 2:30 p.m., so isn't the best place to celebrate all day long. AK
Rose & Crown
628 East Adams Street
As we've previously reported, this decidedly British pub in downtown Phoenix is a haven for soccer fandom in the Valley. So it's not surprising that the World Cup will be a big deal for its proprietors and customers. Heck, they've even got an entire website (roseandcrownworldcup.com) that's filled with information about the tournament and when you can catch all the action at the pub. Rose & Crown will be open for all the early morning matches. It'll have drink specials during every game, including $3 Heineken bottles, $3 Carlsberg drafts, and $4 Four Peaks drafts. BL
Fibber Magees
1989 West Elliot Road #19, Chandler
Fibber
Native Grill & Wings
5020 West Baseline Road, #123
The Laveen location of the local wing joint chain will be the spot where the Phoenix chapter of Pancho Villa's Army (the official fan club for Mexico's fútbol squad) will be partying during World Cup 2018. Their first celebration will take place starting at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 17, when Mexico takes on Germany. Drink specials and a “Mexican breakfast bonanza” will be offered and a raffle, prize giveaways, and live music are also planned. Similar affairs will be held at the location during the team's upcoming matches. BL
McFadden's
9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale
Soccer fever will grip this Westgate spot, which will open at 7 a.m. for select matches throughout the run of the tournament. Patrons can score drink specials like $3 Estrella Jalisco beers, $5 Michelada, $5 Smirnoff Bloody Marys, $5 Don Julio Blanco cocktails, and $8 Buchanan's cocktails. A brunch menu will be served
